Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
L.A. Weekly
Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]
72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
fox10phoenix.com
Wife of Phoenix area doctor who died during hike speaks out
The doctor, identified as 32-year-old Evan Dishion, died during a hike in the Cave Creek area, leaving behind not only his wife, but a three-month-old daughter. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Peoria Police investigating shootings that happened less than a mile apart; 1 man seriously hurt
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police in Peoria are investigating two shootings that happened close by on Sept. 7. The first shooting, which happened near a fast food restaurant in the area of 91st Avenue and Olive, resulted in no injuries. However, people were shot at. The second shooting resulted in a man who was seriously injured.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies in north Phoenix crash
A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Authorities ID man who died on Cave Creek hiking trail
The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker who died is a man and was overcome by heatstroke. He is 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion. Barrow Neurological Institute released a statement on Dishion's passing, saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found out about the death of Queen Elizabeth during the White House press briefing. Even into her 90s, Queen Elizabeth II kept up her Royal duties. CBS News's Ian Lee looks back at her life. Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative...
AZFamily
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 business owners and politicians packed the Republic National Distributing Company to see...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
Phoenix PD asking for help finding missing woman who may have been murdered
Phoenix police are searching for a missing woman they believe may have been killed in what they describe as a violent attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating two shootings in Peoria
The shootings, according to officials, happened less than a mile apart, and one of the shootings left a man with serious injuries. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash. According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
KTAR.com
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
AZFamily
2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix neighborhood left shaken after several were hurt in a shooting, including innocent bystanders
Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between three brothers led to a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.
Comments / 1