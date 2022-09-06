MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

