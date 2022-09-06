ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities ID man who died on Cave Creek hiking trail

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker who died is a man and was overcome by heatstroke. He is 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion. Barrow Neurological Institute released a statement on Dishion's passing, saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.
PHOENIX, AZ

