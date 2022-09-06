ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday, September 5, 2022, as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.

“It feels great to be back home. It was a great deployment,” Major John Pulaski said of his last few months. "We broke a lot of records, got to see a lot of fun things. But it’s great to be back in my home state, back home with my family. There's no words that can describe this, just absolutely amazing.”

They spent four months at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa, and were reunited with loved ones in Great Falls, with plenty of signs and hugs to go along.

“Oh, it's fantastic. Beautiful day. This is absolutely insane. The support from the community and all the families and the leadership, both at the state level and the wing level is tremendous,” said Lt. Col. John Salotti after embracing his family. “Absolutely tremendous. Thanks so much for everyone for being here today. It's great to be here.”

MT ANG members return from deployment

