ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

President Biden condemns 'MAGA Republicans' during Labor Day speeches

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmxUW_0hjKVhtP00

President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November.

"The middle class built America," Biden told a workers' gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. "Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class."

Later Monday, he flew to West Mifflin, outside Pittsburgh - returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state.

The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally starts a political busy season where campaigns scramble to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. That's when control of the House and Senate, as well some of the country's top governorships, will be decided.

Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, to decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump's Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun measures can help reduce violent crime.

Two days after that, Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia for a prime-time address denouncing the "extremism" of Trump's fiercest supporters.

Trump has endorsed candidates in key races around the country and Biden is warning that some Republicans now believe so strongly in Trumpism that they are willing to undermine core American values to promote it. The president said Thursday that "blind loyalty to a single leader, and a willingness to engage in political violence, is fatal to democracy."

Trump responded during his Saturday rally that Biden is "an enemy of the state." Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Monday that Biden "is the most anti-worker president in modern history," noting that high inflation had taken a bite out of American wages, income and savings.

During his address in Milwaukee, Biden said "Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican" but singled out those who have taken Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He highlighted episodes like last year's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He said that many in the GOP are "full of anger, violence, hate, division."

"But together we can, and we must, choose a different path forward," Biden said. "A future of unity and hope. we're going to choose to build a better America."

The crowd jeered loudly as the president repeatedly chided Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin for voting against a Democratic-backed measure meant to lower prescription drug prices. The president also suggested Johnson and other congressional Republicans were willing to undermine Social Security.

Unions endorsements helped Biden overcome disastrous early finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire to win the 2020 Democratic primary, and eventually the White House. He has since continued to praise the labor movement as president.

Mary Kay Henry, president of the 2 million-member Service Employees International Union, called Biden's championing of unions heading into the midterm elections "critical" and said workers must "mobilize in battlegrounds across the country to ensure that working people turn out."

"We're really excited about the president speaking directly to workers about, if he had the opportunity, he'd join a union," Henry said. She added: "This president has signaled which side he's on. And he's on the side of working people. And that matters hugely."

In Pennsylvania, Biden addressed members of the United Steelworkers and noted that Trump is a "former, defeated president."

Referencing Trump's persistent, false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Biden said, "You can't love the country and say how much you love it when you only accept one of two outcomes of an election: Either you won or you were cheated."

Both of the perennial presidential battleground states Biden visited Monday may provide key measures of Democrats' strength before November. With inflation still raging and the president's approval ratings slightly better but remaining low, how much Biden can help his party in top races - and how much candidates want him to try - remains to be seen.

That was on display in Milwaukee, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is trying to unseat incumbent Johnson, but didn't appear with Biden.

In the state's other top race, Tim Michels, a construction executive endorsed by Trump, is attempting to deny Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a second term. Evers spoke at the labor event Biden addressed and briefly greeted the president backstage.

"We have a president who understands the challenges facing working families," Evers told the crowd. He said Biden "hasn't forgotten that working families matter, not just on Labor Day, but every single day of the year."

Pennsylvania voters are choosing a new governor, with state Attorney General John Shapiro facing another Trump-endorsed Republican, Doug Mastriano, and a new senator. That race is between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Trump-backed celebrity heart physician Mehmet Oz. Fetterman spoke with Biden before both gave speeches in West Mifflin.

The Pennsylvania and Wisconsin races could decide which party controls the Senate next year, while the winner of each governorship may influence results in 2024s presidential election. The stakes are particularly high given that some Trump-aligned candidates have spread his lies about widespread fraud that did not occur during the 2020 election. Judges, including ones appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after that election, and Trump's own attorney general called the claims bogus.

Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to organized labor in at breakfast meeting with the Greater Boston Labor Council, declaring "When union wages go up, everybody's wages go up."

"When union workplaces are safer everyone is safer," Harris said. "When unions are strong, America is strong."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

More classified documents may be missing in Trump probe, US prosecutors say

Donald Trump's team might be still holding back some of the classified records removed from the White House during the former president's last days in office, US prosecutors have warned.The prosecutors demanded an investigation into what they called a potential national security risk with the former president allegedly not returning all the papers even after searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.The revelation was made in a Justice Department court filing asking US district judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the Federal Bureau of Information (FBI) at Mr Trump's estate last...
POTUS
Missouri Independent

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Ad wars heat up in Minnesota governor's race

Political ads are picking up in Minnesota's midterm campaigns. Driving the news: Republican Scott Jensen launched his first TV ad in the race for governor this week, joining Gov. Tim Walz and outside groups already on local airwaves. State of play: FCC political ad filings also show ad purchases by...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy