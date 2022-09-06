ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

State Fair wraps up first year of walk around alcohol policy

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair reports few issues with a change in policy that allows guests to enjoy an adult beverage on the go. The so-called "walk around" liquor license was approved by the Grand Island City Council. "It was predicted by our fellow fairs in...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Local beauty services increase in business despite inflation

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Business for central Nebraska beauty salons is trending upward. Some business owners are seeing more customers but also a jump of 20% in product sales. “We’re kind of like a bartender, people want to come in and talk about their lives," said Jeanne Wagner, owner and stylist of Rejuvenation Salon in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Kearney, NE
NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK loses in heartbreaking fashion in home opener

KEARNEY. Neb. — Leading 21-14 heading into halftime the UNK Lopers were controlling the game. But in the second half the Lopers were outscored 14-0 and found themselves trailing 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter. UNK tied it up at 28 on a Zane Schawang 7-yard touchdown run with...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Volunteer Fire responds to afternoon fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Avenue K Monday afternoon. They were called out to the fire around 3 p.m. Local4 view Nathan Koenig submitted photos from the scene, saying smoke was billowing out of the home...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Construction projects progress at former Imperial Mall site

HASTINGS, Neb. — With demolition work first starting back in January 2021, many construction projects are currently ongoing at the former Imperial Mall site in Hastings. “We are really exited to see all the activity on this site," said Public Information Manager for the City of Hastings LeAnne Doose. "Since that location happens to be a big entrance to our community, that’s definitely a place that we want it to be eye-catching, we want to be welcoming.”
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8 percent, vendors pleased

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair closes its 11-day run with an event for the record books, posting stronger attendance than recent years plus increased food and carnival sales. Digging for gold in “Agtivity Acres” or celebrating cultures on main street – the 2022 Nebraska State Fair...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Man located after being missing from Kearney for several hours Sunday

KEARNEY — A Kearney man considered to be missing and endangered Sunday was safely reunited with his family Sunday. Late Sunday night the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that a citizen spotted Brian Strong 51, and notified authorities. The post wasn't clear where or when Strong was located, although he had been missing for several hours. ______________________________________________________________
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Litchfield man dies in tractor vs. train collision

LITCHFIELD, NE — A Central Nebraska man is dead after a tractor vs. train collision. Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen says the accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Jepsen says 63-year-old John Pickar of Litchfield was driving a tractor north on 465 Ave. He entered a railroad crossing and was hit by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar died at the scene.
LITCHFIELD, NE

