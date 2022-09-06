Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
NebraskaTV
State Fair wraps up first year of walk around alcohol policy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair reports few issues with a change in policy that allows guests to enjoy an adult beverage on the go. The so-called "walk around" liquor license was approved by the Grand Island City Council. "It was predicted by our fellow fairs in...
NebraskaTV
Local beauty services increase in business despite inflation
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Business for central Nebraska beauty salons is trending upward. Some business owners are seeing more customers but also a jump of 20% in product sales. “We’re kind of like a bartender, people want to come in and talk about their lives," said Jeanne Wagner, owner and stylist of Rejuvenation Salon in Grand Island.
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
NebraskaTV
UNK loses in heartbreaking fashion in home opener
KEARNEY. Neb. — Leading 21-14 heading into halftime the UNK Lopers were controlling the game. But in the second half the Lopers were outscored 14-0 and found themselves trailing 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter. UNK tied it up at 28 on a Zane Schawang 7-yard touchdown run with...
NebraskaTV
Bertrand community members working together to build affordable housing
BERTRAND, Neb. — A group of residents in Bertrand have a common vision: bring affordable housing to town. They are the Bertrand Community Builders, L.L.C they hope with their company to make investments in the Bertrand area. According to the group, 57% of homes in Bertrand are over 60...
NebraskaTV
Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Volunteer Fire responds to afternoon fire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Avenue K Monday afternoon. They were called out to the fire around 3 p.m. Local4 view Nathan Koenig submitted photos from the scene, saying smoke was billowing out of the home...
NebraskaTV
Construction projects progress at former Imperial Mall site
HASTINGS, Neb. — With demolition work first starting back in January 2021, many construction projects are currently ongoing at the former Imperial Mall site in Hastings. “We are really exited to see all the activity on this site," said Public Information Manager for the City of Hastings LeAnne Doose. "Since that location happens to be a big entrance to our community, that’s definitely a place that we want it to be eye-catching, we want to be welcoming.”
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8 percent, vendors pleased
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair closes its 11-day run with an event for the record books, posting stronger attendance than recent years plus increased food and carnival sales. Digging for gold in “Agtivity Acres” or celebrating cultures on main street – the 2022 Nebraska State Fair...
NebraskaTV
Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
Kearney Hub
Man located after being missing from Kearney for several hours Sunday
KEARNEY — A Kearney man considered to be missing and endangered Sunday was safely reunited with his family Sunday. Late Sunday night the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that a citizen spotted Brian Strong 51, and notified authorities. The post wasn't clear where or when Strong was located, although he had been missing for several hours. ______________________________________________________________
News Channel Nebraska
Litchfield man dies in tractor vs. train collision
LITCHFIELD, NE — A Central Nebraska man is dead after a tractor vs. train collision. Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen says the accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Jepsen says 63-year-old John Pickar of Litchfield was driving a tractor north on 465 Ave. He entered a railroad crossing and was hit by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar died at the scene.
