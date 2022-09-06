ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
furman.edu

Buffalo lawyer plans Food Equity Summit to lead in closing ‘grocery gap’

Buffalo, New York, attorney and activist Kevin Gaughan is leading a Food Equity Summit Oct. 12 to make headway toward closing the “grocery gap” in East Buffalo and other minority urban communities. Tragically, it was the May 14 mass shooting at East Buffalo’s Tops supermarket that brought more attention to food inequity in the area. For the summit, Gaughan has tapped local and national experts, including Furman University’s Kenneth Kolb, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology, and author of “Retail Inequality: Reframing the Food Desert Debate.” Learn more in an article appearing in The Buffalo News.
GREENVILLE, SC
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
#The Underground Railroad
2 On Your Side

Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
AOL Corp

‘Say Their Names,’ memorial honoring Black people killed by racism, debuts in NYC

Over 20 New Yorkers are included in “Say Their Names,” including Amadou Diallo, Eric Garner and the 10 victims of May’s mass shooting in Buffalo. The “Say Their Names” display tour continues this month in an area of Central Park that for decades was once one of America’s largest Black settlements. The moving memorial, organized nationally by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, is a grassroots effort to remember more than 200 African Americans who have died as a result of racism and injustice over two centuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
