Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Former patient helps put on Bills tailgate at McAuley Residence
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When 57-year-old Andy Rondinelli came to Catholic Health's McAuley Residence in June, he wasn't able to walk at all. He had a stroke earlier in the year and still has a ways to go before he's back to normal, but he's finding a way to say 'thank you' to those who helped him along the way.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Bills Elvis honors Aaron Salter Jr. at tailgate in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A massive tailgate in Lockport is honoring Aaron Salter Jr., who was from Lockport and died in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue. On Thursday, 2 On Your Side talked with the person who organized the tailgate and he’s a familiar...
Blackjack dealer, 2 players arraigned for gaming fraud at Buffalo casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former blackjack dealer and two others were arraigned on gaming fraud chargers in Buffalo City Court on Thursday. Emily M. Torres, 20, of Lackawanna and Mark M. Watson, Jr., 28, of Buffalo were arraigned in court on one count of gaming fraud in the first degree.
furman.edu
Buffalo lawyer plans Food Equity Summit to lead in closing ‘grocery gap’
Buffalo, New York, attorney and activist Kevin Gaughan is leading a Food Equity Summit Oct. 12 to make headway toward closing the “grocery gap” in East Buffalo and other minority urban communities. Tragically, it was the May 14 mass shooting at East Buffalo’s Tops supermarket that brought more attention to food inequity in the area. For the summit, Gaughan has tapped local and national experts, including Furman University’s Kenneth Kolb, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology, and author of “Retail Inequality: Reframing the Food Desert Debate.” Learn more in an article appearing in The Buffalo News.
Buffalo teen earns her ‘dream to dance'
A ‘dream to dance’ — a Buffalo teen has been selected to dance at one of the nation's premier dance companies, — the Atlanta Ballet.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Bills Mafia packs tailgate in scorching Southern California heat
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Typically Buffalo Bills fans are used to tailgating in the cold and snow — even a winter storm can't keep them away — but it was the complete hot and steamy opposite Thursday afternoon in Inglewood. Roughly 2,700 people packed the parking lot in...
Buffalo man indicted in January murder
A Buffalo man is charged with killing a woman and wounding a man after opening fire in a Buffalo apartment in January. Victor Cramer-Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
School bus lifted from hole in south Buffalo
The incident resulted from an apparent water main break on the street.
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
How Buffalo, New York Ranks Among America’s Most Dangerous Cities
America has a crime problem. Whether Americans want to admit it, crime and violence have been part of American life since the beginning. According to a report by CBS News, there are 65 metro areas in the United States that have a serious issue with violent crime. According to their...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
AOL Corp
‘Say Their Names,’ memorial honoring Black people killed by racism, debuts in NYC
Over 20 New Yorkers are included in “Say Their Names,” including Amadou Diallo, Eric Garner and the 10 victims of May’s mass shooting in Buffalo. The “Say Their Names” display tour continues this month in an area of Central Park that for decades was once one of America’s largest Black settlements. The moving memorial, organized nationally by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, is a grassroots effort to remember more than 200 African Americans who have died as a result of racism and injustice over two centuries.
