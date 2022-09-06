Head coach for the Washington Commanders Ron Rivera joins Craig Carton to talk his expectations for the 2022 NFL season. The two start with Carson Wentz, who both agree may be the most talented QB coming into Washington in a while, but is plagued with rumors that he doesn't fit in with his teammates. Rivera dispels those rumors, and explains why he believes Wentz is an asset to the Commanders.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO