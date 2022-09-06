Patriots reportedly add 1st-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad

The Patriots have added some needed receiver depth. New England signed wideout Laquon Treadwell to its practice squad Monday, reports ESPN’s Field Yates .

Treadwell, 27, isn’t the usual practice squad player. The 2016 first-round pick has played six NFL seasons, and caught 33 passes for 434 yards in 12 games last year with the Jaguars. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Vikings, catching 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

With Tyquan Thornton beginning the year on injured reserve, the Patriots could use another pass-catcher. While it’s unlikely Treadwell will make a big impact, it’s feasible he could be lining up alongside Mac Jones in the near future.

At the least, he undoubtedly has the best resume out of his practice squad teammates.