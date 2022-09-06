Read full article on original website
Darren Callahan
3d ago
I already knew it was coming for over a month now. Go back to when Dominic said he'll join if they stopped beating Rey. Then when Ria carried him onto the entrance ramp, all the time Judgement kept saying Rey was holding him back. I said one more thing & he'll flip, that came whe Rey choose Edge over him. I said this is the PPV show Dominic will finally switch, damn if I wasn't right
Sam Mills
3d ago
does anyone actually think Dominic deserves to be in wwe instead of NXT right now? he botches moves on the regular
Betty Guajardo
2d ago
Dominick needs nxt he is clearly not ready for the big time yet, why didn't he start in nxt? he is quite boring 😴 when he wrestles misses moves etc. I'm thinking is probably all in the last name special treatment?
