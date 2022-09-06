ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Jackson’s family ‘dumbfounded’ after ex Debbie Rowe hinted she stood by as doctor fed addicted star painkillers

By Alex Diaz
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

MICHAEL Jackson's family has been left "dumbfounded" after his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, hinted she feels partly to blame for the King of Pop's demise, sources have told The Sun.

The Sun exclusively revealed on Thursday how Debbie Rowe, 63, wept as she told a new documentary she could have done more when the doctor she worked for got patients like Jackson hooked on painkillers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b33Ic_0hjKSpbM00
Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe tells a new documentary about his death of her guilt for not doing more to help patients like him Credit: FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MU2bq_0hjKSpbM00
Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson kiss at a private event held in Los Angeles in December 1998 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6kxn_0hjKSpbM00
Dr Arnold Klein arrives at Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party in Henderson, Nevada, in February 2007 Credit: Reuters

Insiders say MJ's mother, Katherine, 92, and brother, Randy, 66, are "bewildered" by Rowe speaking out now about her time as a nurse with late dermatologist, Dr Arnold Klein.

Rowe, who was a surrogate mom to Jackson's kids Prince, 25, and Paris, 24, confessed that she "sucked as a human being" for standing by while Klein dished out prescription drugs to patients.

She made the stunning confession on TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, out Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

In the TV special, she fights back tears as she says: "I was basically as bad as [Klein]. I regret that. I will regret it. And I am so sorry that I participated in it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0nU4_0hjKSpbM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4ggM_0hjKSpbM00

Reacting to the comments, one Jackson family friend said: "Debbie's decision to speak to this show about what she knew about Dr Klein, given Michael's addiction issues, has dumbfounded some of the older Jackson family members and Michael's long-term aides.

"Debbie has not been this open with some of the brothers for sure, so for her to speak on a TV show is bewildering.

"Everyone is talking about the trailers and media coverage, baffled at why she would speak on these subjects, especially given how sensitive it is in family circles.

"The feeling always was that Debbie was there to help Michael as his nurse.

"Now her comments have made some of them look at her in a different way.

"It is strange to appear on a show called Who Killed Michael Jackson talking about Klein and admitting she should have stopped his way of dealing with clients. It has deeply upset them.

"Katherine is very upset. She and her aides cannot understand why Debbie has decided after all these years to break her silence on that part of her life."

The source added: "It's no secret that there are strains between Debbie and some of Michael's brothers. But this brought many emotions and concerns about Michael's interactions with Klein back up again.

"While Debbie told producers she would not talk about Michael on the show specifically, it seems extraordinary to mention that Klein's treatment appeared to blame for some patients' deaths. It is very shocking and upsetting."

Thriller singer Jackson died of a cardiac arrest in June 2009 in Los Angeles.

At the time, he had enough of the powerful sedative Propofol in his system to "put down a rhinoceros," ex-LAPD coroner Ed Winter told the documentary.

Jackson's doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for providing the dose of Propofol that killed him.

LAPD detective Orlando Martinez told the documentary it was "a lot more complicated than just Dr Murray," and other doctors had contributed to Jackson's demise.

Martinez said: "There are a lot of folks who are to blame that have never had a reckoning for his death."

'FEEDING JACKSON'S DRUG HABIT'

Rowe refused to talk about Jackson specifically in the documentary, choosing to focus instead on the general damage done to patients by Klein.

But she has spoken for decades about being Jackson's nurse and an assistant to Klein while he treated the star.

And during a civil trial over Jackson's death in 2013, she blamed her former boss for feeding Jackson's drug habit.

The Beverly Hills doctor gave Jackson the heavy-duty painkiller, Demerol, over the course of three decades and the star got hooked on the high.

Klein, who was nicknamed the Father of Botox and also known for treating other stars, such as Elizabeth Taylor, died aged 70 in California.

Jackson and Rowe married in 1996 after they first met 15 years before while Michael received treatment from Klein.

Rowe had been consoling Jackson following his split with Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie.

She has spoken candidly in the past about how the whirlwind marriage took place so Jackson could become a father.

Speaking in a 2003 TV special called Michael Jackson: The Footage You Were Never Meant To See, Rowe said: "I did it for him to become a father, not for me to become a mother.

"You earn the title parent. I have done absolutely nothing to earn that title. That is because Michael did all the parenting.

"I didn't do it to be a mother. I didn't change diapers. I didn't get up in the middle of the night; even when I was there, Michael did it all."

'VERY CHILL'

After MJ's death, his kids Prince, Paris, and Blanket, lived with their grandmother Katherine and had minimal contact with Rowe.

In 2013, a then 15-year-old Paris reconnected with her mom.

Last year, Paris gave a rare insight into her relationship with Rowe when she told Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk: "It's cool, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she really likes.

"She really likes country and folk, so I sent her some of the stuff I'm working on.

"It's just cool having her as a friend.

"It's very chill, which I love, that's the perfect word to describe it."

The family source said: "At this moment Paris and Prince are staying silent.

"But the older family members will want to hear how they feel about Debbie's decision.

"In the past Paris has spoken about how she never really spent time with Debbie until she was 15.

"Prince does not talk openly about Debbie."

The Sun has reached out to representatives for Debbie Rowe, Katherine Jackson, and Paris Jackson asking for comment.

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, featuring exclusive and never-before-seen interviews, premieres Tuesday, September 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fmklp_0hjKSpbM00
Debbie Rowe gave the bombshell interview for new documentary TMZ Investigates; Who Really Killed Michael Jackson Credit: FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqmUO_0hjKSpbM00
Michael Jackson's mom Katherine is seen at an event in Las Vegas in June 2013 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49D9BV_0hjKSpbM00
Michael Jackson, Arnold Klein and Elizabeth Taylor pose for a pic at an event in February 2002 Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Kenan Thompson Takes Jab At Leonardo DiCaprio At The Expense Of Zendaya At Emmys: You’re Too ‘Old’ For Him

Kenan Thompson didn’t tone down the comedy for his gig hosting the 74th Emmy Awards! The Saturday Night Live star, 44, took a playful swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio during a monologue, and it involved Zendaya! “Zendaya just turned 26,” he hilariously quipped. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The Fabelmans: Release date and cast explained

BASED on his own childhood and upbringing, The Fabelmans is another drama directed by Steven Spielberg. With a cast that consists of a certain Superbad actor and an alum from Dawson's Creek, The Fabelmans is Spielberg's next project after West Side Story. Who is in The Fabelmans' cast?. In March...
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
732K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy