Hemet fire today: California firefighters battle 500-acre blaze with emergency evacuations underway after flames spread

FIREFIGHTERS were battling a brush fire in California on Monday that rapidly grew to 500 acres.

The Fairview Fire erupted around 3.37pm and was burning in light to medium vegetation, according to fire officials.

A massive fire has burned over 500 acres in California Credit: Twitter/@CALFIRERRU

Evacuations were ordered for areas near Hemet Valley, South or Thornton Avenue, North of Play Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue and East of State Street by Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported burning only 20 acres when firefighters arrived at the scene and evacuations weren’t necessary.

This comes as California and other western states are experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.

More to follow...

