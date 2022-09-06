ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hemet fire today: California firefighters battle 500-acre blaze with emergency evacuations underway after flames spread

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago

FIREFIGHTERS were battling a brush fire in California on Monday that rapidly grew to 500 acres.

The Fairview Fire erupted around 3.37pm and was burning in light to medium vegetation, according to fire officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivmUA_0hjKSdFs00
A massive fire has burned over 500 acres in California Credit: Twitter/@CALFIRERRU

Evacuations were ordered for areas near Hemet Valley, South or Thornton Avenue, North of Play Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue and East of State Street by Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported burning only 20 acres when firefighters arrived at the scene and evacuations weren’t necessary.

This comes as California and other western states are experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

Chris Rowe
2d ago

That’s what happens when you shut down the wood Milling industry that helped clear and graze the lands of the forest, Instead they blame it on climate change Because it’s bringing them millions of dollars if not trillions and wasting money spending on research just make alleys for the forest and give these firefighters a chance, and oh yah Gavin your an idiot

State
California State
City
Hemet, CA
Hemet, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate

Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
atlantanews.net

California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet

Two civilans are dead after a vegetation fire grew to 700 acres on Monday in Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was at 700 acres with 5% contained. An additional civilian was injured. Cal Fire confirmed Monday night that 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have The post Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake

A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
BANNING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York City, NY
724K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
