Wrong! Big Ben's famous clock gets stuck with hands showing same time for several hours

By Niamh Lynch
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Big Ben’s clock displayed the wrong time for several hours amid a hectic day in the Palace of Westminster.

The hands on the Elizabeth Tower’s clock appeared stuck at 6.25.

A House of Commons spokesman said last night: ‘We are aware that the clock dials are displaying the incorrect time. This is a temporary inaccuracy.’

A five-year £80million renovation of the national landmark is expected to be fully completed next month.

UK Parliament, the body in charge of the Palace of Westminster which holds the House of Commons and House of Lords, announced in July that the famous Big Ben ‘bongs’ would return this autumn after a process of ‘fine-tuning’ the bells.

A five-year £80million renovation of the national landmark is expected to be fully completed next month. Pictured: The newly refurbished hands (left) compared the clock face prior to the renovations (right)

In May, the last of the scaffolding was removed revealing that the clock’s iconic dials have been restored to their original Prussian blue colour. The extensive five-year renovation also included mending cracks in the masonry, stopping leaks and repairing the effects of rust and erosion.

The lights behind the clock face have also been switched from gas-powered to energy efficient LEDs.

Big Ben has stopped around 30 times in its 163-year history mostly due to maintenance or weather issues.

But the clock hands also halted before another major political moment - 24 hours before the 1997 general election.

The bells were also silenced in 1965 and 2013 as a mark of respect during the funerals of former Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.

