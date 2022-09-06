Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
8 Tampa area locations included in DeSantis toll discount proposal
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a 50% toll relief credit for Florida commuters, with multiple toll locations in Tampa Bay to benefit.
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
floridasportsman.com
Venice Amberjack
Went diving in Venice on Sat and it did not disappoint. First went to a spot in 110 feet and shot a nice AJ (see video) there were also tons of big mangrove snapper, lane snapper and yellowtails. No gags though, have been having a hard time finding them this year. Also got a couple nice hogfish as well.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
thatssotampa.com
Chef Richard Hales opening Blackbrick Restaurant in Tampa this October
Chef Richard Hales is self-described as an unpure purist who delights in bringing flavors from his travels back to Florida. Blackbrick is an acclaimed restaurant in Miami, and this October Chef Richard Hales will open a new location at 4812 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Those interested in visiting can make reservations online now. The first available reservations appear to be October 27. Let’s add to this Bib Gourmand Award-winning city.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
Beach Beacon
‘Complete turnaround’ for skimmers; shorebird advocates wave goodbye to hundreds of hatchlings
Just in time for World Shorebirds Day — surely you raised a cold one to our fragile feathered friends on Sept. 6, right? — researchers have tallied up the results of the 2022 shorebird nesting season for the Pinellas beaches. And it’s good news. Really good news. Especially...
fox13news.com
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
wfxrtv.com
DarKoaster will be Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Miss the old Curse of DarKastle ride at Busch Gardens? Don’t worry, the park is reimaging the space in the form of an indoor roller coaster. “DarKoaster,” being billed as the “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster,” is expected to open in 2023 and will bring the park’s current total of coasters up to 10. The park’s most recent coaster addition, Pantheon, opened earlier this season.
10NEWS
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Pinellas County
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for parts of Pinellas County because of the threat of damaging winds has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service issued the warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. Forecasters say the storm was moving east at 15 mph.
stpetecatalyst.com
The plight of pickleball in St. Pete
Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
