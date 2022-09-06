ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeira Beach, FL

Madeira Beach, FL
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
TAMPA, FL
floridasportsman.com

Venice Amberjack

Went diving in Venice on Sat and it did not disappoint. First went to a spot in 110 feet and shot a nice AJ (see video) there were also tons of big mangrove snapper, lane snapper and yellowtails. No gags though, have been having a hard time finding them this year. Also got a couple nice hogfish as well.
VENICE, FL
thatssotampa.com

Chef Richard Hales opening Blackbrick Restaurant in Tampa this October

Chef Richard Hales is self-described as an unpure purist who delights in bringing flavors from his travels back to Florida. Blackbrick is an acclaimed restaurant in Miami, and this October Chef Richard Hales will open a new location at 4812 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Those interested in visiting can make reservations online now. The first available reservations appear to be October 27. Let’s add to this Bib Gourmand Award-winning city.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL

Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
TAMPA, FL
wfxrtv.com

DarKoaster will be Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Miss the old Curse of DarKastle ride at Busch Gardens? Don’t worry, the park is reimaging the space in the form of an indoor roller coaster. “DarKoaster,” being billed as the “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster,” is expected to open in 2023 and will bring the park’s current total of coasters up to 10. The park’s most recent coaster addition, Pantheon, opened earlier this season.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Pinellas County

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for parts of Pinellas County because of the threat of damaging winds has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service issued the warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. Forecasters say the storm was moving east at 15 mph.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The plight of pickleball in St. Pete

Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

