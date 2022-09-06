ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth

By Jaxie Pidgeon
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yp2pN_0hjKQrIO00

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie.

After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up.

When he lifted his head up, they said that he just collapsed back, like he fell back,” said Zaidyn’s mother, Cassandra Combs. “And he passed out.”

Combs said an athletic trainer gave the 14-year-old CPR and shocked his heart, but his heart had stopped. The trainer then shocked him a second time and he was revived but began having a seizure.

He was driven in an ambulance over to University Medical Center where they began running numerous tests. One of them was a positive test for COVID-19.

You’re having to deal with them having to shock you because your heart stops twice and they shock you twice,” Combs said. “Then on top of dealing with that, you just had a seizure, and then on top of the COVID stuff, all of this is triggering to your heart.”

Three days later, Ward was flighted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Combs said doctors are still running tests, but they will most likely implant a defibrillator into his chest. In the past, Combs said Ward had suffered at least five seizures when he was younger, but he never had to have his heart shocked prior to this incident.

Combs said sports are a huge part of Ward’s life. But with this defibrillator, the doctor said he will not be able to compete.

“He said, as far as football for you, or any sports for you, that for the rest of your life, it’s over with,” Combs said. “So if anything happens to where he gets hit right there, that could damage that machine, and then that’s his life.”

Cameron Ward is Zaidyn’s 19-year-old brother. Combs said he’s been in the room with Zaidyn since the incident on Wednesday.

“He hasn’t left Zaidyn’s side,” Combs said. “He said he’s not going anywhere until he knows his brother is okay.”

At this time, Combs said Ward is in good spirits.

Zaidyn is a fighter,” Combs said. “He’s still weak, but he pushes through. He’s not going to show it. He’s tired, but he’s still gonna be smiling.”

If you would like to help out with Zaidyn’s medical expenses, you can donate to his GoFundMe page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 53

Willard Farr
3d ago

final touch down..then the rest happened OMG..Covid 19 silence of a killer..God bless young man u champion 🏆 in my book 📖. Never lost focus 🙏.

Reply(2)
22
TxAsphaltGypsy
2d ago

How devastating for this young man to have football taken away from him! He was an awesome player too! I pray for his return to health and also that he can redirect all of his football knowledge and passion into another aspect of the game! I hate it when bad things happen to good people. Praying for his Mom and siblings too.

Reply
9
BEST COUSIN EVER ?❤️
2d ago

Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻 for him & his family. He is in good spirits. My prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 go out to you and your family 💔💔

Reply
11
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Tech soccer returns home to host Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a three-game cross country road trip, Texas Tech returns home for a Thursday night matchup with in-state foe Houston. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.   Thursday will serve as soccer’s Coaching for Literacy match. Fans can earn free entry into the match with a book donation.   […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock artist visits Uvalde to finish mural of Annabell Rodriguez, 4th grade student killed at Robb Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Muralist Joey Martinez returned home on Monday after a second trip to Uvalde to put the final touches on a mural honoring one of the students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, he told KLBK News on Tuesday. Martinez met with Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez’ family for the first time over […]
UVALDE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

College Football Player from North Texas Dead After Collapsing

Clark Yarbrough, a college football player from North Texas, died at age 21 after suddenly collapsing, Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) announced Sunday. No cause of death has been announced. Before heading to college, Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School in North Texas. Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel offered...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Seizure#American Football#Monterey High School#University Medical Center
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Patients react to possibly 'compromised' IV bag in North Texas hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More patients are coming forward questioning what may have happened to them at a local hospital, according to a Dallas attorney.Bruce Steckler said he's been contacted by four patients who say they went into cardiac arrest during routine procedures at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas off Coit Road.The facility said it contacted authorities after discovering an IV bag which may have been compromised. A spokesperson told the I-Team they began contacting recent patients.Steckler said the parents of an 18-year-old boy contacted him. Steckler sent the I-Team a picture of the young man hours after he...
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers

Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred yesterday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy