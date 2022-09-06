Brush Patrol 44 from Station 44 in Twentynine Palms is assisting with the “Radford Fire” near Big Bear. The unit is part of a San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s “Gel Task Force, a 20 person Task Force composed of smaller Brush Patrol units with special fire resistant gel, which aids in defending structures and infrastructure. The task force traveled on Tuesday to the Snow Summit ski resort near Big Bear, where they worked to protect structures and ski lift infrastructure. Though crews have been working 24-hour shifts in Big Bear, Station 44 in Twentynine Palms and other San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Stations remain fully staffed.

