Fairview Fire near Hemet explodes to more than 27,000 acres, prompting new evacuation orders
Firefighters struggled to gain control of a major wildfire near Hemet that has grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Radford Fire Still Raging, Evacuations Downgraded to Warning
The Radford Fire is holding steady at 1,100 acres with a 2% containment near Big Bear, according to fire officials Thursday. Thursday the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced areas under mandatory evacuation are now placed in the evacuation warning category. Areas under evacuation warning include Glass Road to...
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
z1077fm.com
County Firefighters from Twentynine Palms Provide Assistance in Big Bear
Brush Patrol 44 from Station 44 in Twentynine Palms is assisting with the “Radford Fire” near Big Bear. The unit is part of a San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s “Gel Task Force, a 20 person Task Force composed of smaller Brush Patrol units with special fire resistant gel, which aids in defending structures and infrastructure. The task force traveled on Tuesday to the Snow Summit ski resort near Big Bear, where they worked to protect structures and ski lift infrastructure. Though crews have been working 24-hour shifts in Big Bear, Station 44 in Twentynine Palms and other San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Stations remain fully staffed.
WATCH: California Fire Threatens Popular Ski Resort, Prompts Evacuations
A helicopter flew above the smoke and captured it on video.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 19,000 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained
(CNS) – Additional evacuations were ordered Thursday on the front lines of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, now close to 19,000 acres, but expanding at a slower rate, with containment possible early next week. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De...
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size to nearly 20,000 acres
The Fairview Fire continues to burn a path of destruction through Riverside County, exploding to 19,377 acres as of Thursday morning – nearly doubling in size in just a matter of hours. At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the blaze was only 9,846 acres. Containment remains at just 5% despite the work of hundreds of firefighters who […]
Radford Fire threatens Big Bear area ski resorts, but so far, no injuries or structures lost
Stunning helicopter footage captured Wednesday shows the Radford Fire near Big Bear has reached the slopes of two ski resorts, though no structures have been lost to the blaze and no injuries have been reported. The video, released by FIRIS, the Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System, shows the wildfire burning directly between Bear Mountain and […]
Radford Fire grows to 917 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow. The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon, and by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the blaze was 917 acres in size and 2% contained, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. The evacuation orders […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight and has covered nearly 20,000 acres, authorities said today. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Fire Crews Battle Radford Brush Fire in Big Bear
Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that has burned about 200 acres. About 140 firefighters have been sent to fight this fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Rd. to South Fork River...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
fox40jackson.com
California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered
Authorities in Hemet, California, said two people were killed and at least one other person was injured as the Fairview wildfire continued to rapidly spread. Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department provided an update on the fire late Monday evening, saying the fire had spread to 700 acres and was only 5% contained.
etxview.com
Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville
VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
