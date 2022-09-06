Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools
For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns
Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Teachers ratify new contract with Kent School District; classes start on Thursday
KENT, Wash. — The Kent teachers’ union confirmed on Wednesday night that members ratified their new contract with the Kent School District. A tentative agreement on a new contract had been reached at 2:43 a.m. Teachers did not picket in front of schools on Wednesday. Because the contract...
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
Parents react as potential Seattle Public Schools teacher strike decision looms
SEATTLE — A decision on if teachers with Seattle Public schools will authorize a strike is expected by Tuesday, and families are anxious about what the outcome will be. "Frustrated that it's come to this and I'm really angry about it and I hope that SPS takes the message and starts bargaining in good faith," said Olivia Chiong.
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
KUOW
What WA families need to know now that federal universal free lunch is gone
Congress has opted not to continue a pandemic-era program to provide free school lunches to all students, regardless of their families' economic status. The program ensured children were fed during the last two school years, whether kids showed up in person to eat or had parents pick up meals while classes were remote.
Coalition of law enforcement guilds emphasizes King County 'public safety crisis'
SEATTLE — Multiple King County law enforcement guilds came together Wednesday for a press conference to emphasize their concerns around what they describe as a "public safety crisis." Representatives from the Seattle Police Officers Guild, King County Police Officers Guild and King County Corrections Guild spoke to reporters and...
Seattle Public Schools teachers to vote on strike authorization this weekend
SEATTLE — A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families in Seattle as the union representing educators at Seattle Public Schools vote to authorize a potential strike. In a letter addressed to parents Friday evening, SPS said it is already preparing, should school become delayed on...
kentreporter.com
School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday
With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KOMO News
Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country
Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
ncwlife.com
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
ncwlife.com
University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus
(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish Health District announces updated data dashboard showing details of county opioid overdoses
An updated dashboard on the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county. The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District. It is part of ongoing efforts by the...
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
