MyNorthwest

Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools

For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns

Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday

With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country

Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KENT, WA
ncwlife.com

University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus

(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality

LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
LYNNWOOD, WA
