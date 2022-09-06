Labor day crash leaves bicyclist dead in New Orleans

Police say a bicyclist fell into traffic on Labor Day afternoon.

"An adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound sidewalk, for unexplained reasons, lost control and fell into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue," Public Information Officer Gary Scheets said in an email.

He says a driver hit the man after he fell into the path of the vehicle.

"The victim was then struck by oncoming traffic."

He died a short time later at the hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and provided a statement to investigators."

NOPD was first notified of the incident just before 4:00pm.