Ratatouille
Only one character in Disney Dreamlight Valley comes from the Ratatouille universe. You will be able to interact with Remy after opening the castle door that leads to his realm. You will need to help him cook and build him a house before he can move back in and re-open the restaurant he has in the Valley.
Cooking Tasks
There are 13 Cooking tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 13 Dreamlight Cooking tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Foraging Tasks
There are 34 foraging tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 34 Dreamlight Foraging tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Friendship Tasks
There are 10 Friendship tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Friendship tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
With Great Power...
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Gardening Tasks
There are 12 Gardening tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 12 Dreamlight Gardening tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Collection Tasks
There is one Collection task to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing the Dreamlight Collection task that is available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Village Tasks
There are 10 Village tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering two to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Village tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Mining Tasks
There are 11 Mining tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 11 Dreamlight Mining tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Introductory Quests
The opening hours of Disney Dreamlight Valley serve as a tutorial, introducing you to the various gameplay mechanics that you'll be using throughout your magical journey. There are a tailored set of Quests to begin you on this adventure, and this page acts as a hub for them to ensure you can make it through the basics to get to the real meat of the game.
Ingredients
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, ingredients are a wide array of food items you can throw together in a pot to cook delicious meals using a stove. There are up to 46 different ingredients in this game, and this IGN wiki page lists all of them, including where to find them, how much they cost, how much time it takes to grow them, and many more!
