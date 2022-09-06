Read full article on original website
Von Miller, Josh Allen make recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after Bills blowout of Rams
Von Miller made his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Buffalo Bills blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night. Prior to the blowout win, the Rams raised their Super Bowl championship banner -- with Beckham hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy -- as Beckham donned Rams colors as a potential sign he would re-sign with the team.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight Ends
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert ready for a big week vs. Lions.
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 1: Getting off to a strong start is essential
No Tyreek Hill, no problem for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes at Arizona. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce top their positions.
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant
Shepard (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants didn't hold a traditional practice Thursday, so Shepard will be listed as limited for the second day in a row after his reps were capped during Wednesday's session. Shepard will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, which would bode well for his chances of being cleared to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
Bills' Kaiir Elam: To share starting spot
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Those statements indicate that Dane Jackson has won one of...
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Not practicing again
Asiasi (quadriceps) missed practice again Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Asiasi was working on the rehab field Thursday as he continues to try and come back from his lingering quadriceps injury. Even if he's well enough to play Sunday, the third-year-pro may be made a healthy inactive against the Steelers, as he's currently No. 4 on the Bengals' tight end depth chart. He's also only been with the team since Aug. 31, when he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots.
