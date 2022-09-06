Read full article on original website
2 injured in near north side shooting on East 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening on the city's near north side. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 38th Street, near Capitol Avenue, just after 9:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police found two people, both male,...
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
WTHR
Arrest made after 19-year-old man shot and killed at west side convenience store
Indianapolis police arrested a teenager after they said he shot and killed another teenager Sunday night. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Da...
IUPUI looking for man in connection to wire theft from construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the […]
IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a […]
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman
Indianapolis police are looking for help finding a missing woman.
WISH-TV
IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street […]
cbs4indy.com
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man impersonates law enforcement with a firearm, gets federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Hancock of Indianapolis Thursday after he illegally had a firearm and impersonated a “special agent” in Avon.
‘This is a civil case’: Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert.
IUPUI trying to identify man stealing from Health Science Building
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. The man is accused of entering the construction site at the Health Science Building, located at 1050 Wishard Blvd., on Aug. 17. Once inside, police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire. There...
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was […]
Court doc: Suspect in Mooresville bus stop crash still had alcohol in system from Labor Day
While a Mooresville man told police that he didn't have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop.
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
