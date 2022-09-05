Two people killed in Fairview Fire near Hemet; SCE says its equipment may have played role

Two people died and another person was injured in a wildfire that burned multiple structures and threatened several others near Hemet on Monday. The Fairview Fire had grown to 4,500 acres and was 5% contained as of Tuesday evening.

Southern California Edison equipment might have played a role in starting the fire, according to a regulatory document filed by the utility on Monday.

"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire. The investigation is ongoing," stated the document, which the company said it filed "out of an abundance of caution."

Seven structures were destroyed in the Fairview Fire, with several others damaged. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday. Classes were canceled in the Hemet Independent Unified School District on Tuesday. The fire threatened nearly 8,000 homes in and around Hemet and nearby Diamond Lake, according to a statement from FEMA.

Cal Fire first reported the Fairview Fire near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road in an unincorporated area near Hemet around 4 p.m. Monday.

A Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson said it appeared the two people who died were attempting to flee the fire when flames overcame them. He said they were found in the same area, but it was not yet known if they were from the same household. They have not been identified, he said.

Utility equipment has caused other fires

Utility equipment has been blamed for sparking some of California's worst fires in recent years, including the Thomas fire, the eighth largest fire in California history, which burned more than 439 square miles in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in 2017.

Last December, California regulators approved a settlement that placed $550 million in fines on Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Thomas fire and the Woolsey fire, which also burned in Ventura County and ranks as the eighth most destructive fire in state history, destroying more than 1,600 structures.

Climate change and drought conditions have also contributed to increasingly frequent and destructive wildfires, as well as a lengthened wildfire season.

Evacuation order in place

As of Tuesday afternoon, an evacuation order was in place for an area roughly bounded by Stetson Avenue to the north, Cactus Valley Road to to the south, State Street to the west and Rouse Hill Road to the east. The order was updated to include a swath of land around Batista Canyon Road south of Stetson Avenue and north of the Two Streams Fork trailhead that had previously been under an evacuation warning rather than an order.

Another evacuation order was issued for the area roughly bounded by Thomas Mountain Ridge South, Cactus Valley Road, Bautista Canyon Road and the forest boundary around 4:45 p.m.

Cal Fire shared a map of the Fairview Fire on Twitter that allows residents to search their address to check if they are under evacuation order or warning.

"We ask that you take these evacuation orders and warnings very seriously," said Riverside Sheriff Sgt. Brandi Swan during a press briefing Tuesday morning. "Fire changes very quickly and we could go from evacuation warning to evacuation order very quickly."

On Tuesday, Swan said the sheriff's office was bringing in additional personnel to patrol the evacuated areas. She said the patrols were necessary because many residents had to leave their homes abruptly and were not able to secure them prior to doing so.

The fire department was set to begin attacking the fire from the air Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said.

A care and reception site was available at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet. The California Ranch Company in Temecula also announced Tuesday that it was available to take animals from evacuated properties, including horses and livestock.

Winds in the area were expected to decrease Tuesday after a windy Monday, according to the National Weather Service. However, conditions were expected to remain warm and dry with an expected high of 107 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, FEMA announced that it would provide the state a grant to cover up to 75% of many costs associated with fighting the fire. Eligible costs covered by the grant include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

917-acre fire near Big Bear

Meanwhile, near Big Bear, another fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Radford Fire was 917 acres with 2% containment Tuesday night. It was described as "burning in heavy timber north of Highway 38 and south of Big Bear" in a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two areas south of Big Bear were under evacuation order. One extended from the southern portion of the city of Big Bear Lake to Skyline Drive (2N10) extending from North Creek to just east of the Sugar Loaf Truck Trail. Another area to the south of the first centered on State Route 38 and Seven Oaks Road to the southeast of the first was also evacuated.

Due to a fire near Moonridge, a third evacuation order was given for parts of Summit Boulevard to Club View Drive and Evergreen Drive around 4:18 p.m. San Bernardino County has a map that shows which areas in Big Bear are under evacuation orders.

State Route 38 was closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road , according to Caltrans.

The American Red Cross set up at Big Bear High School Tuesday to help those affected by the fire.

Erin Rode covers the environment for the Desert Sun. Reach her at erin.rode@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @RodeErin.

Desert Sun reporter Ani Gasparyan contributed to this report

