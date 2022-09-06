Spokane Valley author writes award-winning book to help people with their goals

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local author is now on the Wall Street Journal’s Best Seller List.

Terry Fossum from Spokane Valley wrote his new book, “The Oxcart Technique: Blueprint for Personal Success.”

If you’ve tried to set goals for yourself that haven’t followed through, Fossum’s book might be for you.

Fossum said he knows first-hand about the struggles of inconsistency, meeting goals and achieving things he wanted.

In the book, he outlines a simple, new technique he says is a game-changer.

“So many of us have tried for a goal,” Fossum said. “You know, we’re excited: we’re really going to do it this time. This is going to be the time. And over time, the passion fades, life gets in the way and we haven’t reached the goal yet. Weight loss, a financial goal, a marital goal.”

Fossum says the technique gives regular people the ability to stick with their plans for the long haul.

The book is described as an easy read, and the goal of the book is to get into the mindset of setting a goal, building a roadmap to success and achieving that goal you set out.

Fossum says there are other, more gimmicky techniques floating around, warning those techniques can fall short for people looking to really change their approach to life.

“There’s a lot of different programs out there that only partially succeed,” Fossum said. “You’ve probably heard — there was a program that just sold tens of millions and they told the ‘secret’ of how if you think it, the universe will come and make it happen. It’s just not true.”

All of Fossum’s books are available online wherever books are sold, like Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

