ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow football wins over Kathleen; takeaways of game

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCs2F_0hjKMuEN00

A three-day game delay didn’t stop Bartow football from winning its first game of the year Monday afternoon at Kathleen High School.

On Friday, the originally-scheduled game was delayed an hour or so. But Kathleen officials called it off after the rain and thunder got even more tumultuous. The result: a game postponed until Monday that ended with Bartow doing just enough in the first half to stave off Kathleen by a score of 20-16 on Labor Day.

Bartow head coach Richard Tate said he was proud of his team for getting that first victory of the year.

More: Take an inside look at Lake Wales' victory over Ridge Community

More: Roundup: Lake Gibson falls; Santa Fe Catholic wins; weather forces postponement of games in Polk

“I’m extremely excited and proud. It was a tough day. It was hot out here — conditions were rough,” Tate said. “Kathleen’s been a good program so they’re a good football team — got some offensive weapons. Defensively, I thought we did a great job. … We got to clean a lot of stuff up. Any time you get a win in this environment, and overcoming a loss last week, (it) was big for us.”

Bartow was able to overcome Week 1’s loss immediately after starting running back Trequan Jones received a handoff on a sweep play, allowing the runner to scamper 45 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Jones finished with 16 carries for 95 yards. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.

And in the first half, the Yellow Jackets put up enough points to put away Kathleen.

Here are takeaways from the Bartow-Kathleen game on Monday.

In a sluggish game, Bartow puts away Kathleen in first half

Clearly both teams were a little out of sync due to the three-day delay. But both teams committed penalties that halted drives. It came down to which team was going to make the big mistake.

With Bartow already up 14-6, Kathleen made that big mistake. With the ball on the 36, Kathleen quarterback Anthony Oldham fumbled the ball, and Bartow recovered. This led to Jones catching a 33-yard touchdown from quarterback KJ Valentine as time expired in the first half.

The touchdown play followed a timeout called by Tate, who noticed the defense playing back before adjusting the play call.

The Yellow Jackets lead ballooned thanks to the second score of the day: a Jase Thomas 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Bartow defense comes to play

Bartow all game was making some ferocious hits. But it wasn’t just about style, as the defense held Kathleen, which scored 26 points last week, to just six points in the first half. That solid defense eventually led to cornerback Tavares Murray picking off Oldham in the second.

With Kathleen’s last touchdown coming with just under two minutes — Oldham connected with receiver Kaime Ivey for a 14-yard touchdown —  the Yellow Jacket defense played complimentary in the most pivotal part of the game, stopping the Red Devil offense on consecutive offensive possessions in the end.

Emotions were running high for both teams

Bartow and Kathleen is a huge rivalry game. But emotions were running too high on the Kathleen side.

“We got to stay even-keeled. We have to make the plays when we got them. We’re still in the hole 20-6; we can’t continue to fall in these holes and fight so hard to come back,” Kathleen head coach Saul Speights said. “Last week, we were fortunate enough to win. This week it didn’t work out so good. We still have to put a complete game together.”

Still, Kathleen put it together well enough to capitalize its first score of the game: Oldham crossed the end zone on an 11-yard scramble early in the second quarter.

Bartow (1-1) will next play Golden Gate 7:30 p.m., Friday on the road. And Kathleen (1-1) will gear up for Sebring 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Bartow football wins over Kathleen; takeaways of game

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Bartow, FL
Education
Bartow, FL
Sports
Lakeland, FL
Football
City
Lakeland, FL
Bartow, FL
Football
City
Bartow, FL
City
Lake Wales, FL
Local
Florida Education
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Lakeland, FL
Education
City
Kathleen, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Rays announce ‘push for the postseason’ promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason. According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas […]
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Pinellas County

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for parts of Pinellas County because of the threat of damaging winds has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service issued the warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. Forecasters say the storm was moving east at 15 mph.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kathleen High School#Ridge Community#Santa Fe Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent

Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy