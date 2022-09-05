Bartow football wins over Kathleen; takeaways of game

A three-day game delay didn’t stop Bartow football from winning its first game of the year Monday afternoon at Kathleen High School.

On Friday, the originally-scheduled game was delayed an hour or so. But Kathleen officials called it off after the rain and thunder got even more tumultuous. The result: a game postponed until Monday that ended with Bartow doing just enough in the first half to stave off Kathleen by a score of 20-16 on Labor Day.

Bartow head coach Richard Tate said he was proud of his team for getting that first victory of the year.

“I’m extremely excited and proud. It was a tough day. It was hot out here — conditions were rough,” Tate said. “Kathleen’s been a good program so they’re a good football team — got some offensive weapons. Defensively, I thought we did a great job. … We got to clean a lot of stuff up. Any time you get a win in this environment, and overcoming a loss last week, (it) was big for us.”

Bartow was able to overcome Week 1’s loss immediately after starting running back Trequan Jones received a handoff on a sweep play, allowing the runner to scamper 45 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Jones finished with 16 carries for 95 yards. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.

And in the first half, the Yellow Jackets put up enough points to put away Kathleen.

Here are takeaways from the Bartow-Kathleen game on Monday.

In a sluggish game, Bartow puts away Kathleen in first half

Clearly both teams were a little out of sync due to the three-day delay. But both teams committed penalties that halted drives. It came down to which team was going to make the big mistake.

With Bartow already up 14-6, Kathleen made that big mistake. With the ball on the 36, Kathleen quarterback Anthony Oldham fumbled the ball, and Bartow recovered. This led to Jones catching a 33-yard touchdown from quarterback KJ Valentine as time expired in the first half.

The touchdown play followed a timeout called by Tate, who noticed the defense playing back before adjusting the play call.

The Yellow Jackets lead ballooned thanks to the second score of the day: a Jase Thomas 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Bartow defense comes to play

Bartow all game was making some ferocious hits. But it wasn’t just about style, as the defense held Kathleen, which scored 26 points last week, to just six points in the first half. That solid defense eventually led to cornerback Tavares Murray picking off Oldham in the second.

With Kathleen’s last touchdown coming with just under two minutes — Oldham connected with receiver Kaime Ivey for a 14-yard touchdown — the Yellow Jacket defense played complimentary in the most pivotal part of the game, stopping the Red Devil offense on consecutive offensive possessions in the end.

Emotions were running high for both teams

Bartow and Kathleen is a huge rivalry game. But emotions were running too high on the Kathleen side.

“We got to stay even-keeled. We have to make the plays when we got them. We’re still in the hole 20-6; we can’t continue to fall in these holes and fight so hard to come back,” Kathleen head coach Saul Speights said. “Last week, we were fortunate enough to win. This week it didn’t work out so good. We still have to put a complete game together.”

Still, Kathleen put it together well enough to capitalize its first score of the game: Oldham crossed the end zone on an 11-yard scramble early in the second quarter.

Bartow (1-1) will next play Golden Gate 7:30 p.m., Friday on the road. And Kathleen (1-1) will gear up for Sebring 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

