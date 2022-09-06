ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
cn2.com

Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kershaw, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Government
Kershaw County, SC
Business
County
Kershaw County, SC
News19 WLTX

Uniting the community of Cameron

CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
CAMERON, SC
WLTX.com

Flooding rain a concern for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Warnock
News19 WLTX

Irmo residents want clarification on busking

IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance

A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Wateree#Labor Day Weekend#Convenience Store#Cove#Clearwater Cove Marina
News19 WLTX

Fairfield County has a new 10-year comprehensive plan in the works

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County is getting ready to release its new ten year comprehensive plan, which reflects the county's goals through the next decade. The community development team says it has done its due diligence by hosting work sessions with the planning commission, asking for community feedback through an online survey, and working with local businesses and the Central Midlands Council of Government.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
IRMO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration

CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week. The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.
CAMDEN, SC
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
FORT MILL, SC
kool1027.com

SCDMV Real ID Event Announced For Camden Library

The Camden Branch of the KC Library hosts the SC DMV Roadshow from 10am-2pm on Wednesday September 14th. Join the DMV at the Camden branch to purchase your Real ID. If your driver’s license or ID doesn’t have a gold star on it, you’re in need of a Real ID. Starting in May 2023, Real ID will be needed to gain admittance to federal agencies & buildings, military bases, and to fly.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy