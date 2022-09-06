Read full article on original website
Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
Harbison Community Association creating new business advisory council
IRMO, S.C. — The Harbison Community Association is looking to breathe new life into the area. They're creating a new business advisory council, open to any business leader to join. This new team will voice any concerns, issues or praises to the Harbison Community Association's nine board members or...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
Portion of Columbia's Saluda Riverwalk to close for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A portion of the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed so that crews with City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department can make needed repairs. Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, and go through Friday, Sept. 9, on the downstream portion of...
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
Flooding rain a concern for this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
Irmo residents want clarification on busking
IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
Providing jobs to formerly incarcerated men: how Turn90 works as a business and nonprofit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Turn90 gives a second chance to formerly incarcerated men by hiring them out of prison. It also provides daily cognitive behavioral classes, case management and future job placement. It's a social enterprise, meaning a business with a social mission. The screen printing company sells merchandise. All...
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance
A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
Fairfield County has a new 10-year comprehensive plan in the works
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County is getting ready to release its new ten year comprehensive plan, which reflects the county's goals through the next decade. The community development team says it has done its due diligence by hosting work sessions with the planning commission, asking for community feedback through an online survey, and working with local businesses and the Central Midlands Council of Government.
Unhoused Project collecting donations, blankets for Midlands' homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two years, Stacey Turner was homeless in Columbia. Now, she's using her experience to help others. "It was a struggle," Turner remembers. "I lost everything and ended up in the street and so I had to start from the bottom up and struggle my way back up. But I did it."
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
How Columbia is reacting to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced across the world, families in the Midlands were paying close attention. Jenni Wilson, who lives in Columbia, says she first saw the news as a banner alert on her phone. "My families started texting about it pretty quickly. Two...
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration
CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week. The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
SCDMV Real ID Event Announced For Camden Library
The Camden Branch of the KC Library hosts the SC DMV Roadshow from 10am-2pm on Wednesday September 14th. Join the DMV at the Camden branch to purchase your Real ID. If your driver’s license or ID doesn’t have a gold star on it, you’re in need of a Real ID. Starting in May 2023, Real ID will be needed to gain admittance to federal agencies & buildings, military bases, and to fly.
