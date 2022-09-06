Read full article on original website
Related
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Customers to see rate hike as Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a settlement between OG&E, federal agencies and special interest groups. Despite the agreement being finalized, customers have already seen the proposed increase in their energy bills. The corporation commission said OG&E asked for the rate hike about a year ago. The...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E request to adjust base rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved a request from OG&E to adjust base rates on Thursday as part of the company’s efforts to "harden, secure, and modernize the electric grid." While the settlement carries a $2.07 a month increase for residential customers, the company...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
kbhbradio.com
Producer-owned Nebraska beef processing plant signs agreement with U.S. supermarket giant
NORTH PLATTE, NE — It’s long odds; starting up a 1,500 +head per day beef processing plant and expecting to stay in business. Cattlemen have tried establishing their own beef processing operations before, with limited success. New operations can’t bring to bear the economies of scale that the ‘big four’, owned primarily by Brazil and China interests, can…and do.
okcfox.com
What To Expect at the Oklahoma State Fair This Year
It's that time of year when food, fun, and all sorts of attractions hit the Oklahoma state fairgrounds. Scott Munz, Marketing and Public Relations Director of the Oklahoma State Fair shares what exciting things you can expect this year. From music to shows, to new food items, see why you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
okcfox.com
Installation of pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway in Oklahoma City begins Sept. 14
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The installation of a pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway will soon begin. Northwest Expressway from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Boulevard will close from midnight to 5 a.m. Sept. 14 so construction crews can hoist the 121-foot bridge over NW Expressway, east of Wilshire Boulevard. City...
OK health departments prepare for new COVID-19 booster rollout
County health departments are preparing to roll out the new COVID-19 booster shots as early as this week.
okcfox.com
Know the Law When it Comes to Kids and Claims
It can be difficult to Know the Law when it comes to kids and claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm joins us to break down the differences when it comes to filing claims for adults versus kids. And when is a good time to call in a lawyer for help? Will breaks it all down for us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Stillwater company helps launch NASA’s Artemis I project
Frontier Electronic Systems is helping NASA in the massive moon exploration project called Artemis I.
ODOT: Start planning now for I-35 construction projects
Drivers in the metro are being warned to begin planning now for upcoming road projects.
okcfox.com
Licensed Lash Extension Tech filing lawsuit against OK Board of Cosmetology
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is now challenging the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology after she was told she can no longer do her job as a lash tech in the state. Brandy Davis is a licensed Eyelash Extension Specialist in the state of Texas, with hundreds of hours of training and thousands of hours of experience, but in Oklahoma that is not enough for her to continue doing what she loves.
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
OCC Approves OG&E’s Request To Adjust Base Rates
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates. OG&E released the following statement in regards to the approval:. “Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates as...
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
News On 6
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
Comments / 1