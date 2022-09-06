ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E request to adjust base rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved a request from OG&E to adjust base rates on Thursday as part of the company’s efforts to "harden, secure, and modernize the electric grid." While the settlement carries a $2.07 a month increase for residential customers, the company...
OKLAHOMA STATE
'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
EDMOND, OK
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Producer-owned Nebraska beef processing plant signs agreement with U.S. supermarket giant

NORTH PLATTE, NE — It’s long odds; starting up a 1,500 +head per day beef processing plant and expecting to stay in business. Cattlemen have tried establishing their own beef processing operations before, with limited success. New operations can’t bring to bear the economies of scale that the ‘big four’, owned primarily by Brazil and China interests, can…and do.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
What To Expect at the Oklahoma State Fair This Year

It's that time of year when food, fun, and all sorts of attractions hit the Oklahoma state fairgrounds. Scott Munz, Marketing and Public Relations Director of the Oklahoma State Fair shares what exciting things you can expect this year. From music to shows, to new food items, see why you...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Know the Law When it Comes to Kids and Claims

It can be difficult to Know the Law when it comes to kids and claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm joins us to break down the differences when it comes to filing claims for adults versus kids. And when is a good time to call in a lawyer for help? Will breaks it all down for us.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Licensed Lash Extension Tech filing lawsuit against OK Board of Cosmetology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is now challenging the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology after she was told she can no longer do her job as a lash tech in the state. Brandy Davis is a licensed Eyelash Extension Specialist in the state of Texas, with hundreds of hours of training and thousands of hours of experience, but in Oklahoma that is not enough for her to continue doing what she loves.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OCC Approves OG&E’s Request To Adjust Base Rates

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates. OG&E released the following statement in regards to the approval:. “Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK

