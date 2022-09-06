ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Farming goes indoors at Aurora's Kalera Leafy Green Operation

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3cUo_0hjKKrVm00

Farming goes indoors at Aurora's Kalera Leafy Green Operation 02:11

Food insecurity remains a huge problem in Colorado, and as climate change impacts the growing season, some see indoor farming as an answer.

Kalera is a global vertical farming company, and it opened a leafy greens farm in Aurora in April.

"The most important thing is to perfect mother nature inside," said Austin Martin, President of North America and Chief Operations Officer of Kalera.

Kalera's vertical farming operation in Aurora CBS

Inside an Aurora warehouse, Mother Nature is hard at work growing leafy greens. Kalera grows several varieties of full head lettuce, as well as, loose leaf lettuce and microgreens. All grown in a two story facility, instead of across acres.

"We use 99-percent less land for the amount of lettuce that we can grow, so it's very efficient for the land," Martin explained.

Vertical farming has been around since the 1960's, but not to the scale that would make it economically viable.

"It's really in the last decade that the convergence of technology and the cost to operate that technology has got to the point where a product can be grown at scale and produce something that consumers can afford on an everyday basis," Martin told CBS4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APIr1_0hjKKrVm00
Lettuce under LED lights at Kalera vertical farming facility. CBS

Inside the warehouse, the "sun" is generated completely by electricity, which powers LED lights designed to feed the plants.

"From an economic standpoint, it is definitely expensive to grow in these environments, but on the flip side you have arguments about the fact that you can produce crops year round," said Joshua Craver, an Assistant Professor of Controlled Environment Horticulture at Colorado State University. "That's one of the beauties of controlled environments that we're not limited by the environment in which we're at, as well as, as the seasons changing, the weather patterns. We can optimize that environment because it is a controlled environment to get the highest yield, the highest quality, and to do it predictably 365-days-year.

Craver studies how to best optimize the lights and technology in order to reduce the drain on the electrical grid. He sees vertical farming as an answer to problems like a rising global population, food desserts in urban areas, and environmental health changes.

"Vertical farming in controlled environments is one tool in our tool box," Craver told CBS4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYubo_0hjKKrVm00
Harvested lettuce at Kalera's vertical farming facility. CBS

The vertical farming tool doesn't use dirt, which means no diseases and no bugs. Kalera maintains a clean environment and uses no chemicals on it's plants. The lettuce gets it's nutrients from the LED bulbs, and from a specially designed water solution. The water is recycled from crop to crop.

"So we look at our product as being safer, it's cleaner, it's locally grown," Martin said. "We look at it as next level, better than organic."

Martin explained that none of the Kalera products are genetically modified. The Aurora facility alone is able to produce around 3.3 million pounds of lettuce a year. All of which is sold locally to restaurants and King Soopers stores.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
CBS Denver

Unprecedented heat on Thursday, then temperatures tumble 40 degrees!

Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado

One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Martin
CBS Denver

City of Denver hopes to increase mobility in Globeville, Elyria-Swansea

The City of Denver is looking to help residents in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods get a free lift. It's part of an ongoing effort to increase mobility in areas of the city lacking transportation. Microtransit is an on-demand, free ride service. It uses an app or call-in reservation system for trips within a certain area. A similar program was put in place in 2021 - The Montbello Connector. According to the City, top locations for the Montbello Connector were to Peoria Transit Station, Walmart, Montbello Rec Center, Montbello Central Park and Boys & Girls Clubs. DOTI is now...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Nutrients#Chemicals#Vertical Farming#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
CBS Denver

State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake

Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

'I Was Teary Eyed': Remembering the Queen in Colorado

From 1952 until 2022 Elizabeth reigned. Across the world, she was recognized and revered. She remained for 15 Prime Ministers and greeted 13 American Presidents. "In this world today it's very promising to know you can be that strong of a woman," said a woman who toasted the Queen at Pint's Pub in Denver. "For me, it's a sense of history. I haven't known any other monarch. She's always been there," said Jessica Avery, Colorado President of the Daughters of the British Empire. "She always represented our country in a very dignified way." Avery said she always thought of all the Prime...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
washparkprofile.com

The Saucy Noodle Ristorante closes after nearly six decades

The Saucy Noodle Ristorante — a Denver restaurant known for its slogan, “If you don’t like garlic… go home!” — closed in August. The Saucy Noodle operated at its 727 S. University Blvd. location for nearly six decades. According to a message on the...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Omicron boosters now available in Colorado

DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Boulder family commits to mission to save kids from fentanyl

The fentanyl crisis in our state is dire. Opioids are proving too easy to get ahold of, especially for teens. Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the last four years. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 40 people under the age of 18 died of overdoses last year. Five of those deaths were kids younger than the age of 10.  One Boulder family is still feeling the loss of a loved one who overdosed. That's why Kate Lacroix has made it her mission to save kids from the deadly drug. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White sat...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy