ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 18

Julie Hinds
3d ago

This is absolutely the biggest BS OF THE TIME.Elderly makes choices between food, fuel for heat and gas for medical appts!!!Election is near make a solid decision!!

Reply(5)
8
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf Signs Order Expanding Voter Registration Opportunities for PA Residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Governor Tom Wolf and state officials from several agencies announced efforts to expand voter registration information and access. This morning at the Farm Show Complex, Gov. Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03, which expands the requirements of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The NVRA mandates that certain state agencies are required to provide voter registration opportunities to the clients or citizens they serve.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Dauphin, PA
abc27.com

When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Aron Solomon

Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions

Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Republican#Cumberland
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Group Turns Up Heat on PA Lawmakers to Pass Gift Ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift – including cash – as long as it’s disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group ‘MarchOnHarrisburg‘ is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

EPA to review Pennsylvania's latest cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay

Pennsylvania officials hope the third time proves to be the charm when it comes to Chesapeake Bay cleanup plans. Two earlier plans, one submitted in 2019 and another late last year, were widely panned for failing to achieve the state’s pollution reduction goals and for a lack of funding. The 2019 version spurred suits from other states and environmental groups, contending that Pennsylvania’s failure to curb water-fouling nutrients would keep...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Treasury has millions to give back to grandparents

HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Treasury wants to let grandparents know that they may have unclaimed money or property for them. Because of Grandparents Day being celebrated on Sunday, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Thursday that over $9 million is still owed to Pennsylvanians that have grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, or pops […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy