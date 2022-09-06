Read full article on original website
Julie Hinds
3d ago
This is absolutely the biggest BS OF THE TIME.Elderly makes choices between food, fuel for heat and gas for medical appts!!!Election is near make a solid decision!!
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Wolf Signs Order Expanding Voter Registration Opportunities for PA Residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Governor Tom Wolf and state officials from several agencies announced efforts to expand voter registration information and access. This morning at the Farm Show Complex, Gov. Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03, which expands the requirements of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The NVRA mandates that certain state agencies are required to provide voter registration opportunities to the clients or citizens they serve.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A court ruling on Pennsylvania's License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program
Pennsylvania is coordinating a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. If you were convicted of possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount for Personal use, you can apply for free to be eligible for the pardon. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said of the program,...
abc27.com
When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Tom Wolf announces $100 million in new funds to curb gun violence across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced more than $100 million in new funding for community groups working to curb gun violence across the commonwealth. The governor made the announcement from Mander Playground in North Philadelphia, one of many neighborhoods that have seen firsthand the toll of...
Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions
Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
bctv.org
Group Turns Up Heat on PA Lawmakers to Pass Gift Ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift – including cash – as long as it’s disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group ‘MarchOnHarrisburg‘ is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a...
Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.
Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist
Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
Pennsylvania Puts $105.5 Million Towards Curbing Gun Violence
Since its founding nearly two and a half centuries ago, America has long been a nation of guns. But what happens when they get into the wrong hands?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has committed $105.5 million for two new violence intervention programs aimed at curbing gun violence.
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
EPA to review Pennsylvania's latest cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay
Pennsylvania officials hope the third time proves to be the charm when it comes to Chesapeake Bay cleanup plans. Two earlier plans, one submitted in 2019 and another late last year, were widely panned for failing to achieve the state’s pollution reduction goals and for a lack of funding. The 2019 version spurred suits from other states and environmental groups, contending that Pennsylvania’s failure to curb water-fouling nutrients would keep...
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
New York Times: Pennsylvania Once Again Emerges as the Center of America’s Political Universe
Two months before the midterm elections, Pennsylvania has again emerged as the center of the nation’s political universe with many high-stakes, competitive races, writes Katie Glueck for The New York Times. The Keystone State has been the site of crucial victories and devastating defeats in recent elections for both...
erienewsnow.com
Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on private lawyers, experts during redistricting battle, invoices show
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state lawmakers spent at least $3 million in taxpayer money on outside law firms and experts as they lobbied for their preferred political maps during the recent redistricting cycle, according to invoices obtained by Spotlight PA. The new districts have the potential to change the balance...
Pennsylvania Treasury has millions to give back to grandparents
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Treasury wants to let grandparents know that they may have unclaimed money or property for them. Because of Grandparents Day being celebrated on Sunday, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Thursday that over $9 million is still owed to Pennsylvanians that have grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, or pops […]
