Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

New downtown mural celebrates Iowa City

Iowa City — A new mural has been installed thanks to the Iowa City Murals Program. The murals artist, Drew Etienne, has also worked on a number of other Iowa City murals including Linn Street, Graduate Hotel, George's buffet and more. His new mural highlight all things Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Theatre Cedar Rapids puts on "Once" musical

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Even though school is in session - it's still summer for Theatre Cedar Rapids. The organization is hosting the musical "Once" at the Brucemore Mansion's outdoor theater from Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11 as a part of its Summer Series. The musical centers...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities

WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ImOn Communications announces free Wi-fi service on N. Linn Street

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — ImOn Communications announced today that it has launched free Wi-Fi service on N. Linn Street. The network will cover the outdoor eating area on the blocks between Market Street and the alley just north of Market. This project is a joint venture between ImOn Communications and the City of Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting

On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids crews respond to apartment fire Thursday night

The Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. responded to a two-story residential building fire Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 2500 block of Ellis View Ct NW just before 8 p.m. after people on scene reported smoke coming from an apartment. No one was home at the time, but crews were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
cbs2iowa.com

Monticello's Austin Smith Inclusive Playground opening Thursday

MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Wednesday evening, city officials held an Opening Ceremony for the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello. Funding of the new playground was raised through the Austin Strong Foundation. The foundation was created in memory of Austin Smith, who tragically passed away in...
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl

OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
OTTUMWA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coe adds Bremner Cup point with volleyball sweep of Cornell

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Coe's volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Cornell on Wednesday night. The win gave Coe a 2-0 lead in the Bremner Cup standings. But Cornell ended the night with a women's soccer win for their first Bremner Cup point of the school year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
MARION, IA

