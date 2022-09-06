Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
New downtown mural celebrates Iowa City
Iowa City — A new mural has been installed thanks to the Iowa City Murals Program. The murals artist, Drew Etienne, has also worked on a number of other Iowa City murals including Linn Street, Graduate Hotel, George's buffet and more. His new mural highlight all things Iowa City...
cbs2iowa.com
Theatre Cedar Rapids puts on "Once" musical
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Even though school is in session - it's still summer for Theatre Cedar Rapids. The organization is hosting the musical "Once" at the Brucemore Mansion's outdoor theater from Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11 as a part of its Summer Series. The musical centers...
cbs2iowa.com
Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities
WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
cbs2iowa.com
Alzheimer's Association invites corridor area residents to join Walk to End Alzeimer's
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The event will be held in both Iowa City and Cedar Rapids in September. The Iowa City Walk will be on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
The District: Czech Villiage & New Bohemia presents Dinner on the Bridge Thursday evening
Cedar Rapids — Thursday was the third Annual Dinner on the Bridge presented by Czech Village and New Bohemia. It's the District's one big fundraiser for the year. People got to enjoy a candlelit dinner while watching the sunset on the 16th Ave. bridge Thursday evening. The night's events...
cbs2iowa.com
ImOn Communications announces free Wi-fi service on N. Linn Street
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — ImOn Communications announced today that it has launched free Wi-Fi service on N. Linn Street. The network will cover the outdoor eating area on the blocks between Market Street and the alley just north of Market. This project is a joint venture between ImOn Communications and the City of Iowa City.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
cbs2iowa.com
Welcoming Week: Cedar Rapids plans special events for locals to bond with new Americans
Cedar Rapids is getting ready to kick off Welcoming Week. It's a nationwide initiative encouraging locals to engage with new Americans and create inclusive, supportive communities. Starting this week, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance has special events planned to show how the city welcomes newcomers to the community. "It's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
cbs2iowa.com
Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting
On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
cbs2iowa.com
MercyOne offering free mammograms in northeast Iowa in September and October
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. MercyOne is trying to make sure women gets these preventative services without cost getting in...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to apartment fire Thursday night
The Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. responded to a two-story residential building fire Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 2500 block of Ellis View Ct NW just before 8 p.m. after people on scene reported smoke coming from an apartment. No one was home at the time, but crews were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Monticello's Austin Smith Inclusive Playground opening Thursday
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Wednesday evening, city officials held an Opening Ceremony for the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello. Funding of the new playground was raised through the Austin Strong Foundation. The foundation was created in memory of Austin Smith, who tragically passed away in...
cbs2iowa.com
North Linn CSD hoping to start school Monday after delays from construction, asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District is hoping to start classes next week after weeks of delays. The delays initially came from finishing construction at the schools. School was pushed back until after Labor Day due to asbestos. Now, the district is hoping they...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids schools hosts last in-person meeting for $312M bond proposal
Wednesday evening was the final in-person meeting, (so far at least), for Cedar Rapid residents to learn about the school district's $312 million bond proposal coming up for a vote in March. The plan includes upgrades at every school in the district, a new middle school facility, and a new...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl
OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
cbs2iowa.com
Coe adds Bremner Cup point with volleyball sweep of Cornell
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Coe's volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Cornell on Wednesday night. The win gave Coe a 2-0 lead in the Bremner Cup standings. But Cornell ended the night with a women's soccer win for their first Bremner Cup point of the school year.
cbs2iowa.com
Muscatine's It Takes A Village Animal Rescue takes part in Adoption Weekend
Muscatine — Wednesday afternoon, It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resource and Best Friends Animal Society announced they are teaming up for another adoption campaign, Adoption Weekend, o encourage people to choose to adopt their next pet. Our local stray and feral cat population is out of control.",...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
cbs2iowa.com
One arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Cedar Falls Wednesday night. Cedar Falls Police saw a car speeding on University Avenue around 11:20 pm. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull...
Comments / 0