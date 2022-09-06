ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

For Orioles pitcher DL Hall, a teal-and-orange glove is a reminder of how far he’s come

Looking back now, there are many ways DL Hall wishes he could alter his major league debut. The performance, for one. The mindset he held going into that outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last month, for another. And also the glove he wore, a light brown model he used when he first got into professional baseball. “I was like, for my debut, I’m gonna go back to the old faithful,” Hall said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat

These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MLB
FanSided

Nats catcher suffers injury that no one would wish on their worst enemy

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was pulled from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals and transferred to a hospital with a nasty injury. The Washington Nationals are looking to play spoiler after being the first team in the NL to be eliminated from postseason contention. But during the team’s game on Sept. 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, one of their players picked up a concerning injury. An injury that is painful just by reading it.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Orioles announce 'Thanks, Brooks Day' for Sept. 24, marking 45th anniversary of Robinson's retirement

-- The Baltimore Orioles will mark the 45th anniversary of Brooks Robinson's retirement from baseball with "Thanks, Brooks Day" on Sept. 24. In his 23-year career with the Orioles, Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base, earning the nickname "The Human Vacuum Cleaner," and was a member of World Series championship teams in 1966 and 1970. He had a career batting average of .267 and socked 268 homer runs and 1,357 RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
