Clemson, SC

Clemson football quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei gets off to shaky start against Georgia Tech

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 3 days ago

ATLANTA Two possessions. Two fumbles.

Despite all the confidence and trust put in a comeback season for Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, his season started out disastrously Monday night against Georgia Tech. Uiagalelei fumbled a snap on third down on Clemson's first possession to force a punt after the defense caused a turnover. And then on the second possession, he fumbled again on a rushing attempt in the red zone.

Clemson football came into the game fourth-ranked in the country, but much of that was confidence in a resurgence from Uiagalelei, who showed no signs of it in the early going at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Uiagalelei as a freshman two years ago while filling in for a COVID-sidelined Trevor Lawrence passed for 342 yards in his starting debut against Boston College and then set a Clemson rookie record by throwing for 439 yards at fourth-ranked Notre Dame. The Irish had never allowed that many in a game. Uiagalelei finished the season with the fifth-best passing efficiency rating by a freshman in ACC history.

Last season, however, Uiagalelei went from a top-two favorite to win the Heisman Trophy to ranking 15th among ACC quarterbacks in passing efficiency. There are only 14 teams. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine).

Uiagalelei seemed rejuvenated coming into this season, having lost about 30 pounds to give him more maneuverability. He was also motivated by the presence of freshman Cade Klubnik, considered the top quarterback recruit in the country. Klubnik was an early enrollee in January.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei gets off to shaky start against Georgia Tech

IN THIS ARTICLE
