Troy, NY

Daily Voice

President Of Volunteer Fire Dept. In Galway Dies In Crash

The president of a volunteer fire department in the Capital District has died following a motorcycle crash, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with reports of a two-car crash in the Town of Galway, on State Route 29. Chad Jazwinski,...
WNYT

Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
WNYT

Galway firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

The Galway community in Saratoga County is mourning a firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash this weekend. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski crashed into a vehicle that was turning left as he was riding a motorcycle in the opposite direction Saturday night. They say the crash happened on Route 29 in Galway shortly after 10 p.m.
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of threatening victim with a loaded shotgun

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested a Schodack man on weapons and a list of other charges. According to investigators, Troopers responded to a complaint back in the early morning hours on September 6th at a home in Nassau. State Police arrested 34-year-old Benjamin Sager on a...
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Troy man in UTV theft

On September 1, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Michael A. Monge, 38, of Troy, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a class “B” misdemeanor.
Mid-Hudson News Network

One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery

CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
WNYT

New charges in Johnstown funeral home case

JOHNSTOWN – Police Chief David Gilbo says he’s added at least 26 more charges against former funeral home director Brian Barnett, including a class C felony of grand larceny. “It’s basically – in our view – it’s a scheme to defraud,” said Chief Gilbo. “He’s charging people, saying...
WNYT

Albany woman arrested for larceny

An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
