President Of Volunteer Fire Dept. In Galway Dies In Crash
The president of a volunteer fire department in the Capital District has died following a motorcycle crash, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with reports of a two-car crash in the Town of Galway, on State Route 29. Chad Jazwinski,...
Galway firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
The Galway community in Saratoga County is mourning a firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash this weekend. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski crashed into a vehicle that was turning left as he was riding a motorcycle in the opposite direction Saturday night. They say the crash happened on Route 29 in Galway shortly after 10 p.m.
