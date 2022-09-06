ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Jazz Fest shines through gloomy Labor Day weather

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press
An hourslong Sunday afternoon downpour and gloomy Labor Day weather couldn't dampen the spirit of a lively 43rd annual Detroit Jazz Festival, which returned in-person at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius while being streamed online, free to all.

Savory scents from a flock of food trucks floated through the humid air all weekend and mingled with the sounds of world-class jazz. Old friends could be seen crossing paths and greeting each other warmly, many reuniting after the Detroit tradition ran online-only the last two years while the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed and flowed.

The weekend started small, with an abbreviated run of acts on just one stage Friday night, including artist-in-residence Chucho Valdés' breathtaking "The Creation" and the jumping party sounds of the Soul Rebels on Friday night. Saturday highlights included a striking, assured set by Mark Lipson and the Detroit Composers Collective, an impressive showing by the New Orleans Groove Masters, the deep groove of Gullah-influenced group Ranky Tanky with special guest Lisa Fischer and the hard-swinging Ulysses Owens, Jr. Big Band.

Sunday attendees were treated to the JazzWeek All-Stars (just one of the weekend's outstanding youth bands), José James paying tribute to Billie Holiday, a combo comprised of musicians from both Detroit and Japan, 83-year-old Detroiter Charles McPherson offering an masterclass on sax and Valdés duetting with singer Dianne Reeves and saxophonist Joe Lovano.

Labor Day's gifts included Detroit Jazz Fest 2022 Collegiate Combo Competition winner (human music), a banging set by Detroit legend Ralphe Armstrong, killer all-female band Artemis, Detroit jazz royalty Alvin Waddles and Dianne Reeves singing the sunshine in after a cloudy day. The Chucho Valdés Quartet was closing out the event Monday night.

There were a few scattered issues — technical delays at various points, a couple of audio problems and Monday evening's announcement that guitarist John Scofield was tied up with travel delays and had to cancel his set. But on the whole, the festival delivered a celebratory weekend of American and international music and, once again, did it entirely free of cost to attendees.

An impact report commissioned by the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation estimates that the event generates $4.5 million in direct spending from the festival, with $20 million in event-related spending by festival attendees, for a total of $24.5 million in total economic activity. It supports the equivalent of nearly 500 full-time jobs, with $12.6 million in household income going to local residents, and approximately $3 million in local and state government revenue, according to the study, which also found that more than 50% of festival attendees live outside Wayne County.

“This study sends a clear and welcomed message,” said DJF Foundation president and artistic director Chris Collins. “The Detroit Jazz Festival is an investment that supports jobs, generates local and state revenue, is the cornerstone and tourism and economic development, and drives a cultural and creativity-based economy. We continue to thank all of our sponsors and supporters for their continued investment in Detroit's gift to the world.”

