Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
Click10.com
Miami Spice 2022 pre-selected menus cater to local gourmands on a budget
MIAMI – Local gourmands recently welcomed this year’s Miami Spice pre-selected menus — starting at $28 for a two-course lunch or brunch. The three-course dinners range from $45 to $60. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s restaurant promotion runs through September and features some of the...
Eater
Where to Have a Group Dinner in Miami
For those looking to dine out with a whole entourage, there are plenty of Miami restaurants beckoning. Whether it’s an exclusive private room, expansive dining area, or delicious platters to share, the options for eating out with a crowd in the Magic City abound. Note: Restaurants on this map...
secretmiami.com
20 First Moments That Made Miamians Fall In Love With Their City
We’re suckers for a good love story, especially when it’s set in our very own city. Love for Miami grows over time, but there are those initial moments, people and places we all have as the point when we were first hooked. That’s why we recently took to Facebook to ask our followers “what’s the first thing that made you fall in love with Miami?” and you certainly did not disappoint.
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
Eater
13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
Major Food Group’s Contessa Brand Looks to Be Headed to the Design District
A plan review appears to show the major Boston destination gearing up for a trip south
secretmiami.com
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano
Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
thenextmiami.com
Leaning Make-A-Wish Building Now Several Floors Out Of The Ground (Photo)
In Overtown, the Make-A-Wish Building continues to rise, a new photo by Ryan RC Rea show. The Arquitectonica-designed office building will be known as the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, with 30,000 square feet of space. There will be a total of 15,000 square feet of event and office space in the...
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
sflcn.com
Who Will Win the Coveted Title of 2022 Miami Carnival Steelband of the Year?
SOUTH FLORIDA – Love Music? Then join Miami Carnival for their annual Panorama on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Central Broward Regional Park 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL., from 4 pm-11 pm. This annual cultural musical experience is set to be a vibe. The Panorama competition showcases the rhythms of the sweet sounds of pan music.
treasurecoast.com
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
NBC Miami
Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely
South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Terra Group launches construction on Miami’s CentroCity
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Terra Group has secured $230 million in financing for the CentroCity project in Miami and launched construction on the project that will include:. 1,200 apartments. 250,000 sq. ft....
