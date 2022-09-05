Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 9% to 13.8%, are ripe for the picking.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Junk
Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares have no realistic support for their current price. Many investors are about to get burned.
msn.com
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?
These former tech rivals are on divergent paths to success, but one is the better buy.
Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; DWAC Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. The Dow traded down 0.62% to 31,122.76 while...
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
Fear & Greed Index Drops Further As US Stocks Record Losses For Fourth Straight Session
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved slightly lower, but still remained in the "neutral" zone after U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015 following Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole. For...
FOXBusiness
Stock Market News: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq struggle, Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank, holiday hiring begins
Holiday Hiring kicks off as Michaels seeks 15K workers. House Speaker Pelosi eyes next job post Nov. elections. Coverage for this event has ended. Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP takes House majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an an expected Republican victory in...
HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
Motley Fool
Why Twilio Dropped 18% in August
The company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report but came up short in guidance. Twilio continues to post wide losses, which have become a red flag in the current market environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Moved 5.3% Higher on Wednesday
There was no major catalyst, but Silvergate may have benefitted from what the market interpreted as not entirely bad economic news. Silvergate has seen quite a boost in net interest income from higher rates this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US stocks whipsaw in volatile session as the Dow and S&P 500 rebound to end 4-day slump
The Dow rebounded from nearly 300 points down to finish higher after a volatile session. Oil prices dropped more than 3% on downbeat economic data out of China. Meanwhile, the yen dropped to a 24-year low as the greenback strengthened. The Dow rebounded from a nearly 300-point decline as the...
Benzinga
Petrobras Brasileiro Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro. Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Why Asana Is Trading Higher By 24%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 24.1% to $23.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares rose 20.5% to $0.3485 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
Expert Ratings for Seagate Tech Hldgs
Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 26 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Seagate Tech Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $58.00.
