Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coast
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
Maryland Terrapins
Cardinals break insane MLB 0-817 cold streak you won’t believe is real
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
Derek Jeter talks Yankees' late-season skid, whether another Subway World Series is on the horizon
Derek Jeter was back at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, but it was not for anything directly associated with the franchise he helped win five World Series titles. Instead, he joined his business partner Brian Lee to officially launch the Arena Club – a new sports card collecting platform that hopes to serve as a "bridge" between the long-lasting sports card collecting hobby and the up-and-coming world of digital sports collectibles.
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Arizona has long list of injured players
The KC Chiefs’ opening week opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, is having injury problems. What are the injuries and how will they affect the Week 1 game?. The regular season hasn’t even started yet and multiple NFL teams are already having injury problems. That does include the Kansas City Chiefs, with tackle Lucas Niang on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and tight end Blake Bell recently placed on IR, but what about Kansas City’s next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals?
Angels face lawsuit from MLB prospects; players seek whopping sums
Two international prospects are reportedly suing the Los Angeles Angels in Dominican Republic court, alleging the MLB organization backed out on verbal agreements to sign them. Lawyers for Willy Fañas and Keiderson Pavon had an Aug. 31 hearing to continue their lawsuit that alleges the prospects agreed to deals with...
MLB・
Josh Allen dazzles in season opener against defending Super Bowl champs
Josh Allen was nothing short of sensational for the Buffalo Bills in their win over the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 NFL season. On a night that was supposed to be all about the Rams lifting their Super...
NFL・
