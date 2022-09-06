ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One woman dead, another injured in Bayview shooting

By Tori Gaines
(KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman and injured another on Sunday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD officers at the Bayview station were called to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue due to a report of a shooting in the area around 10:44 p.m. After officers arrived on scene they found two adult women suffering from what police believed were gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims before emergency medical personnel transported them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The SFPD Homicide Detail has taken over the investigation. If you have any information about this incident please contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 start a text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.

