Arcadia, CA

AFP

California wildfire doubles in size

A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive

Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Ransacks Home, Eats Owners’ Chocolate Cake

A police body camera video shows a black bear leaving a home in Simi Valley, California. The bear had snuck into the home while the owners were there, scaring them and leaving them with an incredibly memorable story. The bear stumbled in the home most likely in search of food before the hibernation season.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue

When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
Phys.org

Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire

At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Several buildings were destroyed as the Fairview fire erupted southeast of Los Angeles, racing to consume 2,400 acres (1,000 hectares) in less than 24 hours.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Viscous Grizzly Bear Attacks Michigan Hunter, Leaves Him Hospitalized

After an Alaska hunting trip went south, a West Michigan man is recovering after a grizzly bear attacked him. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting moose with friends on Sept. 6, about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area, about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage. Although it was moose they were after, one grizzly bear felt threatened enough to go after Kuperus.
GLENNALLEN, AK
Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

