California wildfire doubles in size
A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
NBC Los Angeles
Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive
Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
Huge Bear Ransacks Home, Eats Owners’ Chocolate Cake
A police body camera video shows a black bear leaving a home in Simi Valley, California. The bear had snuck into the home while the owners were there, scaring them and leaving them with an incredibly memorable story. The bear stumbled in the home most likely in search of food before the hibernation season.
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue
When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
Wildlife officials trying to find bear wounded by arrow in Arcadia
State wildlife officials are asking for help in finding an injured bear shot with an arrow near Arcadia.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Phys.org
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Several buildings were destroyed as the Fairview fire erupted southeast of Los Angeles, racing to consume 2,400 acres (1,000 hectares) in less than 24 hours.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Viscous Grizzly Bear Attacks Michigan Hunter, Leaves Him Hospitalized
After an Alaska hunting trip went south, a West Michigan man is recovering after a grizzly bear attacked him. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting moose with friends on Sept. 6, about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area, about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage. Although it was moose they were after, one grizzly bear felt threatened enough to go after Kuperus.
Black bear cools off in California homeowner's pool over hot Labor Day weekend
A black bear in California was seen taking a dip in a homeowner's pool as the summer heat swelled in Southern California. "I just happened to look over the window and I thought it was a person swimming in the pool," Simi Valley homeowner Mike Emanuel told Fox Los Angeles. "I was like, ‘Who the hell was in the swimming pool?’"
Outsider.com
