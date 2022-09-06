ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence graduation inflation? Allegations continue to worry district

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens expressed concerns at a community forum about continued allegations of the graduation inflation in the Providence School Department. District leaders, teachers, and community members feared for the wellbeing of the state and students if the allegations are true. “Just imagine a student in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

17 total dorm rooms flooded at Brown, 35 students displaced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Flooding from Monday’s storm displaced over 30 students at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesmen for the university, told ABC 6 News that a total of 17 dorm rooms were flooded on the ground floor of Archibald Bronson Hall, leaving 35 students without a place to sleep.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School

Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Community First Coalition to discuss Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Community First Coalition will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss what they are calling “various issues” in Providence schools. The meeting will involve the NAACP, several school board members, youth organizations and other community members. According to the Coalition, topics will include...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window

A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
PAWTUCKET, RI

