ABC6.com
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
ABC6.com
Providence graduation inflation? Allegations continue to worry district
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens expressed concerns at a community forum about continued allegations of the graduation inflation in the Providence School Department. District leaders, teachers, and community members feared for the wellbeing of the state and students if the allegations are true. “Just imagine a student in a...
ABC6.com
17 total dorm rooms flooded at Brown, 35 students displaced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Flooding from Monday’s storm displaced over 30 students at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesmen for the university, told ABC 6 News that a total of 17 dorm rooms were flooded on the ground floor of Archibald Bronson Hall, leaving 35 students without a place to sleep.
johnstonsunrise.net
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School
Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Turnto10.com
New dedicated headache and migraine treatment center to open in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Migraine is very common, affecting 18% of women and about 6% of men," said Dr. Roderick Spears, chief of headache at Brown Neurology. Spears will be the endowed chair of migraine at a new dedicated center, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. "The goal...
Turnto10.com
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Brown students displaced by residence hall flood
A school spokesperson said it happened in one of the residence halls on Keeney Quad.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Additions at Brown Surgical, NAIL, YMCA of Pawtucket and RI Hospitality
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. NAIL Continues to Grow Team with New Project Director. NAIL Communications, an award-winning creative agency, adds Susan Hasten as Project...
ABC6.com
Community First Coalition to discuss Providence schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Community First Coalition will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss what they are calling “various issues” in Providence schools. The meeting will involve the NAACP, several school board members, youth organizations and other community members. According to the Coalition, topics will include...
ABC6.com
‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
ABC6.com
Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School closed on Friday due to water main break
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School in Coventry will be closed on Friday due to a water main break. The school department shared the news on their Facebook. A schedule for the day is also on their Facebook. Students at that middle school will have a...
ABC6.com
Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
GoLocalProv
PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window
A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
ABC6.com
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
GoLocalProv
Warwick Sues Fire Sprinkler Vendor for $574K After Water Damage at City Hall
The City of Warwick has sued a fire sprinkler vendor in federal court, after it said a system failure resulted in more than half a million dollars in water damage to City Hall in 2018. The case filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on...
