Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Fairview Fire near Hemet explodes to more than 27,000 acres, prompting new evacuation orders
Firefighters struggled to gain control of a major wildfire near Hemet that has grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight and has covered nearly 20,000 acres, authorities said today. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
NBC Los Angeles
The Fairview Fire Has Grown. Here's Where There Are Now Evacuation Orders and Warnings
As of Thursday morning, the Fairview Fire near Hemet has scorched over 18,600 acres of Riverside County. With two people already dead due to the wildfire and the flames that have been spreading rapidly since the fire was first reported on Monday afternoon, officials are trying to keep nearby residents safe.
Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat
A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet
Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon. Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m. At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire The post Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
