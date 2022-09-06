Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Most disrespectful move in sports history’: Draymond Green crowns Warriors’ Stephen Curry with yet another title
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may look kind and humble, but as what we have learned over the past few months, he can be savage to his opponents. We have seen that with his “Night Night” celebration throughout the playoffs, but Draymond Green believes there’s a far more disrespectful act that he has been doing.
saturdaytradition.com
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency
Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0