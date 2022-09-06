ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Outsider.com

LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Furkan Korkmaz
Duda Sanadze
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency

Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
CHICAGO, IL
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

The Spun

