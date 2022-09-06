Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glynn FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Glynn, and including the City of Brunswick. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several roads in the Brunswick area have been reported as being flooded by Glynn County 911/Dispatch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1047 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brunswick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
