Effective: 2022-09-08 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glynn FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Glynn, and including the City of Brunswick. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several roads in the Brunswick area have been reported as being flooded by Glynn County 911/Dispatch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1047 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brunswick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO