Andrew Mukuba snags an interception on the first play of the season
It didn’t take long for the Clemson defense to cause their first turnover of the 2022 season.
On Georgia Tech’s first offensive snap, sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba picked off Jeff Sims on a deep ball attempt for wide receiver Nate McCollum.
This is exactly the start the Tigers’ defense needed to get the season kicked off to a hot start. The Clemson defensive line swarmed Sims, who heaved one downfield, allowing the opportunity Mukuba to make a play.
It looks like new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has his group firing on all cylinders. Here’s a look at Mukuba’s first interception of the season.
Comments / 0