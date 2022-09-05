ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Andrew Mukuba snags an interception on the first play of the season

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzS57_0hjKGZFK00

It didn’t take long for the Clemson defense to cause their first turnover of the 2022 season.

On Georgia Tech’s first offensive snap, sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba picked off Jeff Sims on a deep ball attempt for wide receiver Nate McCollum.

This is exactly the start the Tigers’ defense needed to get the season kicked off to a hot start. The Clemson defensive line swarmed Sims, who heaved one downfield, allowing the opportunity Mukuba to make a play.

It looks like new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has his group firing on all cylinders. Here’s a look at Mukuba’s first interception of the season.

List

Week one results for all ACC teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2GfJ_0hjKGZFK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetigercu.com

Clemson drops in week two AP rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban

The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Geoff Collins' Georgia Tech future questioned by media after Clemson blowout loss

"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response — disappointment, hurt. For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too — I just told the guys — it's a five-day week right now.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 3 4A/5A Preview

Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Sims#Acc
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Greenville Mentoring Collaborative bringing groups together to find mentors

When it comes to youth mentoring, Greenville is lacking volunteers. Started in 2018, Greenville Mentoring Collaborative works to steer youth away from becoming another statistic through the help of community and partner organizations. “It grew out of our need of having trouble identifying mentors for at-risk youth coming out of...
GREENVILLE, SC
thepaladin.news

Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming

After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
ANDERSON, SC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
TheDailyBeast

Cheerleading Empire Roiled by Sex-Abuse Allegations Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’

Amid harrowing sexual-abuse allegations against a South Carolina cheerleading coach who died by suicide last week, his widow announced Wednesday that she is closing their well-known gym’s “doors indefinitely.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Kathy Foster said it was a “difficult decision” to close Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance but that she believes “it is the best option under the circumstances.” According to Rockstar Cheer, Greenville’s website, Foster’s former husband, Scott Foster, opened the gym in 2007 to launch a nationally recognized cheer organization that had licensing agreements with dozens of other gyms across the country.“Over the past 15 years,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville families trade grilling out for the great indoors Labor Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville families didn't let the gloomy weather stop them from enjoying Labor Day this year. Instead of hitting the trails, parks, or golf greens, many locals and visitors alike tailored their last day of freedom to the great indoors. "They've got to start school tomorrow," said...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening

Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy