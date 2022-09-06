ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Pegula rolls into US Open quarters as famous dad watches from distance

By Marc Berman
New York Post
 3 days ago

If Jessica Pegula continues to roll in Flushing Meadows, maybe her famous father might actually show up.

But don’t count on it. The Buffalo Bills open their season Thursday night versus the Rams. Jessica’s father, Terry, owns the Bills and Sabres and has fathered potentially a future Grand Slam champion.

The late-blooming, eighth-ranked Pegula, the highest-ranked American male or female , is into her first U.S. Open quarterfinals with a routine 6-3, 6-2, Labor Day dismantling of Petra Kvitova.

It was over in 1 hour and 13 minutes after which Pegula was asking the enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd whether there were any Bills fans in the house.

“I don’t mind missing the game if I’m still playing,’’ Pegula, who will be playing Thursday night in the semifinals if she beats No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek. “It’s going to be a tough game.’’

Jessica Pegula reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Monday.
Corey Sipkin/New York Post

She was referring to the Bills, but the way Pegula is stroking the ball, she probably will have an easier time against the top seed than her NFL team facing the Super Bowl champions.

American Frances Tiafoe upsets Rafael Nadal in US Open fourth round

Father Pegula is not in Flushing and may not come at all. More nerves than anything. She’s got plenty of fans at the U.S. Open, however, always running into Buffalo people.

“A lot of people from Buffalo that are kind of all over the place, you always find somebody that’s a Bills and Sabres fan,’’ said Pegula, who makes her home in Boca Raton, Fla.

Her father prefers to view it at a distance. “He just tells me ‘good job,’ ’’ Pegula said. “He likes to give his little recap of the match or what the opponent was doing. He might enjoy watching at home kind of it not be so stressful. Honestly, I have my brother and sister here already. I don’t really know if I made it to the final, let’s say, if he would come necessarily. We’ll see.’’

Kim and Terry Pegula
AP

After hip and knee surgeries, Pegula is having as much success as the Bills. It took her awhile to reach her prime and admits her journey is unorthodox. She feels she still has to go bigger on her service returns, take more chances in general — to take the next step and make her first Open final. This will be her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Pegula says she’s learned how to cope with a fortnight and keeping mentally focused staying in Manhattan.

“I think it’s a tough balance, especially in New York,’’ Pegula said. “Everything is so hectic and crazy and you can feel really overwhelmed. I do love the feeling, and when a second week starts it’s so quiet and it’s an amazing feeling when you’re, like, ‘Oh, everyone is gone.’

“I think for me sometimes I need to go out and do things, I need to not be stuck in my hotel room and be on my computer, just watching TV all day. I think I need to balance the city.’’

Jessica Pegula
Corey Sipkin

Attending Mets and Yankees games and eating out in Manhattan has been the way she’s unwound the last three weeks. But she has been addicted — for some reason — to “Family Guy” episodes in her hotel room.

“I don’t know why — my husband and I are just on this kick,’’ Pegula said.

Whatever works.

