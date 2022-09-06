ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Missing pilot found dead in helicopter wreckage in Kentucky

By Tori Gessner
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXo2p_0hjKFuYG00

GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Wreckage from a helicopter crash was discovered Monday after a nearly two-day-long search for a missing pilot who took off from St. Louis and planned to stop for fuel in Glasgow, KY, before reaching his final destination in Knoxville. The pilot never arrived, and he did not survive the crash.

David Stone was an Army pilot and a retired airline pilot, according to friends. He went to St. Louis to pick up a helicopter his friend just bought.

Despite his flying experience, people who met Stone in St. Louis told News 2 they did everything they could to try to convince him not to take off Saturday, because of the bad weather.

Stone’s helicopter crashed before making it to the Glasgow airport.

2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZvR8_0hjKFuYG00
SOURCE: Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management

Several local and state agencies helped with the search beginning Sunday afternoon, including many local pilots who volunteered to look for Stone.

“The flying community kind of got word there’s a pilot overdue for Glasgow airport Saturday evening,” Calvin Wiley, a pilot from Glasgow said. “Yesterday it was kind of slow getting the word out, but today things are starting to get mobilized.”

Wiley, other pilots, and the Civil Air Patrol conducted grid searches from the air, focusing on the area where Stone’s iPad last pinged near the Warren County/Edmonson County line.

“Late summer, everything is so thick, and this is a small, dark-colored helicopter,” Wiley said. “Unless [ the helicopter ] is out in an open field or something from the air, it’s going to be extremely difficult to see with the full foliage out here in Mammoth Cave.”

Edmonson County and Barren County crews searched the roads, including paths to the airport, with no luck.

On Monday, Wiley and other pilots searched from the ground near the Mammoth Cave National Park after receiving at least three tips from eyewitnesses, including a deer hunter, who said they saw Stone’s blue Jetexec flying low near the Pig Community in Kentucky around 4:40 pm Saturday evening.

“The weather was pretty poor during that time in the area,” Wiley said. “We had low ceiling and rain moving through in different spots.”

The wreckage was discovered Monday afternoon, but officials would not confirm the location.

Glasgow and Barren County Emergency Management director, Marcus Thurman told News 2 Stone did not survive the crash, and his family had been notified.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot

KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in roll-over truck crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call Thursday around 2:16 a.m. for a vehicle collision with injuries on U.S. 79 South/Clarksville Road. When deputies arrived, they found a single vehicle that had...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Pilot found dead after officials locate missing helicopter

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management says the helicopter has been located. Deputy director of Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Marcus Thurman stated the pilot, David Stone, was found dead in the area of HWY 70 and Park Boundary Road. Mammoth Cave National Park sent out a release...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
Glasgow, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
Barren County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Glasgow, KY
County
Barren County, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow Airport#Pilot#Traffic Accident#The Civil Air Patrol
wdrb.com

Kentucky man dies in crash after pulling over to protect stalled truck driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville. In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
CANEYVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Fatal collision leads to death of Grayson County man

CANEYVILLE, Ky. – A man from Grayson County has died following an accident involving three vehicles. The Kentucky State Police investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville on Monday around 12:10 p.m. KSP stated a 2016 Ford F350 driven by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds of Jackson,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Army
k105.com

Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway

A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Horse Cave adult bookstore closed for good after investigation

HORSE CAVE — An adult bookstore in Hart County visible from Interstate 65 has been permanently closed after a court hearing last Wednesday. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the Horse Cave Adult Book Store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction of the store along Flint Ridge Road. The restriction prevents the future sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise.
HORSE CAVE, KY
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wnky.com

Traveling nurse pleading for community’s help in finding lost dog

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A traveling nurse stationed in Bowling Green is pleading for the community’s help in finding her dog Norah. Norah went missing on August 2 from the tattoo shop on the 31 W Bypass. The last alleged sightings were near Lampkin Park and Glen Lily Road this past week. Some said a tall man accompanied her.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
z93country.com

Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 56

FOX 56

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy