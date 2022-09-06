Read full article on original website
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Edgewood College acquires land for new athletics and wellness complex in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Edgewood College is acquiring 40 acres of farmland in Fitchburg as the future site of a new sports and student wellness complex, the college announced Wednesday. The land, which is located near the intersection of Lacy Road and Seminole Highway just west of the Badger State Trail, was formerly part of a family farm. The family ultimately...
Streets to close around Madison for Ironman Triathlon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the Ironman Triathlon taking place on Sept. 11, several streets will be closed around Madison throughout the day during the running and biking portion of the race. The Ironman Triathlon begins at 6:45 a.m. and is estimated to last until midnight. The race consists...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Washington State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this Saturday, September 10th, at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin will face off with Washington State with the kickoff set for 2:30 Central. Both teams come into the contest 1-0 after winning their home openers in week one. Washington State is coming off a...
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday
One of the people who was stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. State Superintendent 1:1 addresses concerns for schools around the state. NBC15's Leigh Mills sat down with the State Superintendent to talk about the upcoming year and her concerns for schools around the state as we come out of the pandemic.
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents the City of Madison’s 17th district on the north side near the...
Roger Schluter Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
BARABOO – Roger Lee Schluter, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Roger was born on May 23, 1928, in the township of Ironton, the son of Orra G. and Maude M. (Pearson) Schluter. He was the youngest son of four sisters and two brothers. When Roger was three years old, his family moved to a farm north of Baraboo where he attended a one room elementary school at Lower Webster Prairie before graduating from Baraboo High School.
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
Madison School Board student rep: Listen to students on cell phone use
The student representative to the Madison School Board said Tuesday night that many of her peers are unhappy with the new cell phone practices at the high school level this year. The Madison Metropolitan School District implemented the nationwide “Away for the Day” program, offering guidance to schools on ways...
Grocery store chosen for south side development
After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
4 Bedroom Home in Madison – $849,900 |
Show 9/9. Spacious 2-story home backing up to Hoyt Park features high end updates, beautiful hardwood flrs & custom built-ins throughout. Gourmet kitchen features quarter-sawn oak cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters & large island. Formal dining room flows into the huge living room w/gas fireplace. Bright family room includes bay window, functional built-in seating area w/brand new custom cushions & addt’l gas fireplace. Fantastic sun rm overlooks the private yard w/mature trees & wonderful landscaping. Recently renovated primary suite includes his/hers walk-in closets & private full bthrm w/dbl sinks, quartz counters, tile flrs & custom tile walk-in shower. Three addt’l bedrooms & den all w/large closets. Close to parks, biking, busline, hospitals, shopping/restaurants & UW.
Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life
MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre at gunpoint from their Madison home in March 2020 and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the slayings. The 21-year-old Sanford had been living with his girlfriend, the couple’s daughter, in their home until tensions rose over coronavirus precautions. He was sentenced Wednesday.
Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!
Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year
MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer. “We...
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
