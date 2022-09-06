Read full article on original website
Georgia woman sentenced for lying about military service, her 9-year-old child having cancer
A Georgia woman has admitted to pretending to be a veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and child cruelty. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty Wednesday in Franklin County, Georgia. Beutler faced charges out of Franklin County and Hart County. The...
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago
Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago. Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday. Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl not seen since last week
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Chinyere Campos, 15, was last seen September 3 leaving her home in McDonough. Chinyere is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 118 pounds with long black hair. She was last...
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson...
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
A Georgia Southern University grad, who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor, has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’
A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Florida alligator seen strapped to SUV along I-95
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman in Florida spotted a interesting sight while driving along I-95 in Brevard County. Karen Kress was driving along the interstate during the Labor Day holiday when she spotted a large gator strapped to the back of an SUV. It should be noted that the...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
Monroe Local News
There are many dogs and cats in Walton County Animal Shelter looking for a home or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
