Georgia State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
WBTW News13

Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago

Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago.  Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.  Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
DADE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’

A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
NEWNAN, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Florida alligator seen strapped to SUV along I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman in Florida spotted a interesting sight while driving along I-95 in Brevard County. Karen Kress was driving along the interstate during the Labor Day holiday when she spotted a large gator strapped to the back of an SUV. It should be noted that the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Justine Lookenott

Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia

Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA

