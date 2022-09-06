Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Legion gets firsthand look at Milwaukee’s homeless veteran initiatives
As has been a regular occurrence during American Legion national conventions, national staff and members of the Legion’s Veterans Employment & Education Commission have toured facilities geared to assist homeless veterans within convention host cities. That was the case again this year in Milwaukee, when an American Legion contingent...
legalreader.com
Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies
Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
North Avenue Market opens in Milwaukee: ‘A neighborhood hub’
MILWAUKEE – The North Avenue Market has opened on Milwaukee’s far west side, connecting neighbors through food. An old bank at 59th and North has transformed into something entirely different. The space is made up of different vendors, offering a variety of foods, drinks and entertainment. It is a place as eclectic as its owner.
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
dailybadgerbulletin.com
After Roe v. Wade: Repeal easiest way forward, but uncertain for Wisconsin women
Wisconsin women likely won’t get any concrete answers until after the November elections about when or if access to abortion will resume. When the US Supreme Court effectively overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, Wisconsin residents were confused about what it meant for women’s reproductive rights. As it turns out, the most simple solution could be repealing the 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, said Mike Murray, vice president of external affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. But state Republicans are unlikely to make any moves until after the November elections.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County’s new plan of attack
KENOSHA, Wis. – It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. “It was all party, party, party,” Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, “man you need some dope.”
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee Laborfest: Latino and immigrant workers outline the stakes in Wisconsin’s mid-term election
Labor Day is a time to reflect on the progress working people have made over decades to create better lives for ourselves and our families, ensure safer workplaces and build a stronger economy. That was why unions were more popular on Labor Day 2022 than at any time in the past 50 years.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nakeyda Haymer is named Racine’s County’s first Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator | WUWM 89.7 FM
Racine County just hired a Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator. Nakeyda Haymer has been working in the community with family members and loved ones who’ve lost someone to violence. Now she will fill that role in an official government capacity, a role that was inspired by her work in the area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee-based Renaissant names new chief revenue officer
Milwaukee-based renaissance, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, announced Wednesday the promotion of carl cahill, the company’s vice president of marketing, to chief revenue officer. Cahill has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales at organizations including Bank of America, General Motors, GE Healthcare, Miller Brewing Co. and Children’s Wisconsin. Cahill was promoted to chief revenue officer due to Renaissance experiencing increased demand for its solutions across the supply chain and logistics industry. “Since joining Renaissant first as a consultant and then as our vice president of marketing, all Carl has done is deliver day in and day out to our clients while helping guide us on a critical path forward from a marketing perspective,” said thomas dean President and CEO. “He’s the right person to help us in our continued expansion, and his ability to connect the dots with both customers and prospects coupled with deep experience in collaborating with sales teams is second to none.” In the past year, Renaissant has added more than a dozen clients. The company’s continued growth has created the need for an experienced marketing and sales leader to guide the growing team. So renaissance secured $1.07 million in funding in March to support growth. In Cahill’s expanded role, he’ll continue to lead all branding, marketing, customer insights, and reputation management activity. He will also be responsible for building and leading a team of experienced sales leaders to expand new business opportunities with current and future customers. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with leading brands in helping shape their growth through marketing and sales strategies,” said Cahill. “But I’ve never experienced anything like being a part of Renaissance where we are bringing new thinking and solutions for people and data in the supply chain process. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and the impact we will make in the daily operations of our customers and in our own community here in Milwaukee.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County man charged in absentee ballot stunt receives gag order
MADISON – A Racine County man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots to prove voter fraud is possible on Thursday compared his actions to those of the founders of the nation before a judge blocked him from talking to reporters again about his case. Harry Wait, a leader of a...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort
A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Participation is voluntary, but police say it could help investigators solve crimes faster. Queen Elizabeth's death felt in Northeast Wisconsin. Updated: 5 hours ago. She was the...
CBS 58
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
wlip.com
Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms
Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones.
