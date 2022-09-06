ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Legion gets firsthand look at Milwaukee’s homeless veteran initiatives

As has been a regular occurrence during American Legion national conventions, national staff and members of the Legion’s Veterans Employment & Education Commission have toured facilities geared to assist homeless veterans within convention host cities. That was the case again this year in Milwaukee, when an American Legion contingent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
legalreader.com

Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies

Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Day#Back To Us#Labor Issues#Cnh#Racine#United Auto Way#Cbs 58
newsfromthestates.com

Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha

School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

North Avenue Market opens in Milwaukee: ‘A neighborhood hub’

MILWAUKEE – The North Avenue Market has opened on Milwaukee’s far west side, connecting neighbors through food. An old bank at 59th and North has transformed into something entirely different. The space is made up of different vendors, offering a variety of foods, drinks and entertainment. It is a place as eclectic as its owner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot

MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

After Roe v. Wade: Repeal easiest way forward, but uncertain for Wisconsin women

Wisconsin women likely won’t get any concrete answers until after the November elections about when or if access to abortion will resume. When the US Supreme Court effectively overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, Wisconsin residents were confused about what it meant for women’s reproductive rights. As it turns out, the most simple solution could be repealing the 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, said Mike Murray, vice president of external affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. But state Republicans are unlikely to make any moves until after the November elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County’s new plan of attack

KENOSHA, Wis. – It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. “It was all party, party, party,” Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, “man you need some dope.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee-based Renaissant names new chief revenue officer

Milwaukee-based renaissance, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, announced Wednesday the promotion of carl cahill, the company’s vice president of marketing, to chief revenue officer. Cahill has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales at organizations including Bank of America, General Motors, GE Healthcare, Miller Brewing Co. and Children’s Wisconsin. Cahill was promoted to chief revenue officer due to Renaissance experiencing increased demand for its solutions across the supply chain and logistics industry. “Since joining Renaissant first as a consultant and then as our vice president of marketing, all Carl has done is deliver day in and day out to our clients while helping guide us on a critical path forward from a marketing perspective,” said thomas dean President and CEO. “He’s the right person to help us in our continued expansion, and his ability to connect the dots with both customers and prospects coupled with deep experience in collaborating with sales teams is second to none.” In the past year, Renaissant has added more than a dozen clients. The company’s continued growth has created the need for an experienced marketing and sales leader to guide the growing team. So renaissance secured $1.07 million in funding in March to support growth. In Cahill’s expanded role, he’ll continue to lead all branding, marketing, customer insights, and reputation management activity. He will also be responsible for building and leading a team of experienced sales leaders to expand new business opportunities with current and future customers. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with leading brands in helping shape their growth through marketing and sales strategies,” said Cahill. “But I’ve never experienced anything like being a part of Renaissance where we are bringing new thinking and solutions for people and data in the supply chain process. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and the impact we will make in the daily operations of our customers and in our own community here in Milwaukee.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort

A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Participation is voluntary, but police say it could help investigators solve crimes faster. Queen Elizabeth's death felt in Northeast Wisconsin. Updated: 5 hours ago. She was the...
CAMP LAKE, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy