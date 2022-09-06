Milwaukee-based renaissance, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, announced Wednesday the promotion of carl cahill, the company’s vice president of marketing, to chief revenue officer. Cahill has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales at organizations including Bank of America, General Motors, GE Healthcare, Miller Brewing Co. and Children’s Wisconsin. Cahill was promoted to chief revenue officer due to Renaissance experiencing increased demand for its solutions across the supply chain and logistics industry. “Since joining Renaissant first as a consultant and then as our vice president of marketing, all Carl has done is deliver day in and day out to our clients while helping guide us on a critical path forward from a marketing perspective,” said thomas dean President and CEO. “He’s the right person to help us in our continued expansion, and his ability to connect the dots with both customers and prospects coupled with deep experience in collaborating with sales teams is second to none.” In the past year, Renaissant has added more than a dozen clients. The company’s continued growth has created the need for an experienced marketing and sales leader to guide the growing team. So renaissance secured $1.07 million in funding in March to support growth. In Cahill’s expanded role, he’ll continue to lead all branding, marketing, customer insights, and reputation management activity. He will also be responsible for building and leading a team of experienced sales leaders to expand new business opportunities with current and future customers. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with leading brands in helping shape their growth through marketing and sales strategies,” said Cahill. “But I’ve never experienced anything like being a part of Renaissance where we are bringing new thinking and solutions for people and data in the supply chain process. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and the impact we will make in the daily operations of our customers and in our own community here in Milwaukee.”

