A 36-year-old woman died of an overdose in March. Now, a Worcester man is charged with manslaughter.

By Clara McCourt
 3 days ago

Jonathan Delacruz, 31, is accused of selling the drugs that caused the woman to overdose.

A Worcester man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a woman’s fatal overdose earlier this year.

Jonathan Delacruz, 31, is accused of selling the drugs that caused the 36-year-old woman to die of an overdose in March. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced the manslaughter charge against Delacruz on Friday, as well as a charge of “distribution of a class A substance.”

On March 18, Worcester police officers responded to an unresponsive female at 6A Stowell Ave. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police learned that the woman ingested what she believed to be cocaine. An autopsy conducted by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the woman died from fentanyl intoxication, according to the district attorney’s office; cocaine was not detected in her system.

Delacruz was arrested by Worcester police detectives Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.

“This arrest is the result of the hard work and dedication of the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and our Detective Bureau,” Worcester Police Chief Steve Sargent said in a statement. “Their diligence in this case potentially saved lives that could have been lost due to these dangerous drugs.”

