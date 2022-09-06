What to know: Can you get the updated COVID booster shot, flu shot together?

SPRINGFIELD — The Center for Disease control is now recommending the updated COVID-19 booster shots, which include protection against more than one strain of the virus.

The announcement comes with the start of flu shot season.

The Clark County Combined Health District in Springfield said they will be getting shipments of the updated COVID vaccine boosters this week.

“We’re really excited about that,” Charles Patterson, Clark County Combined Health District commissioner said.

Patterson said people ages 12 and older can start making appointments Thursday to get the new booster in Clark County.

The timing of that COVID booster rollout is lining up with annual flu shots becoming available across the Miami Valley.

Patterson said they will give those shots at two separate processes in the Springfield area.

“We have multiple types of COVID vaccines and multiple types of flu shots and we want to make sure that we don’t have any type of vaccine administration errors. So we’re going to have those independently,” Patterson said.

For people who want to get an annual flu shot and a COVID booster, Patterson said you can get both a couple weeks apart — or in one stop.

“There’s no problem with getting them at the same or similar time,” Patterson said.

Medical professionals said its never too late to get your flu shot, the official recommendation by the CDC is to get your annual flu shot sometime during September or October.

©2022 Cox Media Group