ESPN

Twins-Yanks rained out, doubleheader Wednesday; Rizzo to IL

NEW YORK -- — Injuries keep piling up for the New York Yankees at just the wrong time. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hang onto first place in the AL East. Rizzo is...
BRONX, NY
ESPN

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

A-lined out for B.Hamilton in the 5th. b-struck out for Florial in the 8th. c-grounded out for Higashioka in the 9th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th. E--Palacios (3), Peralta (1). LOB--Minnesota 4, New York 10. 2B--Sánchez (21), Judge (23), Hicks (7). HR--Correa (18), off Weissert; Andújar (1), off Gray. RBI--Sánchez (48), Gordon (36), Correa 2 (50), Andújar 2 (7). SB--Kiner-Falefa (18).
MLB
ESPN

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

DP--Chicago 0, Oakland 1. LOB--Chicago 9, Oakland 6. 2B--Zavala 2 (13), Gonzàlez (3), Moncada (12), Pollock (24), Machín (6), Brown (23). HR--Andrus (8), Moncada 2 (9), Jiménez (11), Gonzàlez (2). SF--Langeliers (2). Logue pitched to 5 batters in the 6th. WP--Cease. Umpires--Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Correa hits 2-run homer in 8th, Twins beat Yankees 4-3

NEW YORK --  Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep. Correas two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review...
BRONX, NY
ESPN

Candace Parker thriving, making history as Chicago Sky push to return to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO -- Candace Parker couldn't help but sneak a peek at the tennis match on the TV on her way back to the court at Wintrust Arena. It was halftime of Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA playoff semifinal series between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, Parker's Sky were up by 15 points and, much to her delight, Serena Williams had won the first set of her second-round US Open match against the No. 2 player in the world. Parker wouldn't know until after her own game was over -- an 85-77 win in which the two-time WNBA MVP and champion dropped a team-high 22 points -- that Williams eventually pulled out the upset victory in three sets, dazzling sports fans as she kept alive what was likely her final tournament run.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Insigne leads Toronto against Atlanta United

Toronto FC (9-14-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (8-12-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Atlanta United FC -116, Toronto FC +261, Draw +298; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Lorenzo Insigne leads Toronto into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring two goals against CF...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast As 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. --  Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBI, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

Buf--Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56. LAR--Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00. Buf--McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59. Buf--J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27. Buf--Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25. A--73,846. ------ ------ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING--Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15,...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Connecticut 72, Chicago 63

CONNECTICUT (72) A.Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Bonner 4-8 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-13 5-5 15, Hiedeman 6-12 1-1 14, Williams 6-9 0-0 12, B.Jones 1/3 0-0 2, Carrington 1/3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-16 72. CHICAGO (63) Copper 8-19 3-5 22, Meesseman 6-14 0-0 14, Parker 2-7...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Philadelphia Union play Orlando City after shutout win

Orlando City SC (12-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (17-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Philadelphia -190, Orlando City SC +474, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, the Philadelphia Union play Orlando City.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO --  The Connecticut Sun made no secret about wanting revenge against Chicago in the teams' WNBA Playoff semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals in 2021 while on the way to the title. We come up here every year and Chicago kicks our...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Adrian Peterson set to box Le'Veon Bell, wants to play again

Adrian Peterson still wants to play in the NFL after he fights LeVeon Bell in the boxing ring. A four-time All-Pro running back, Peterson is taking on the two-time All-Pro back Bell on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Itll be the first boxing match for the former NFL stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

San Jose Earthquakes visit Cincinnati after shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (7-12-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (9-8-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) LINE: FC Cincinnati -140, San Jose +326, Draw +306; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, the San Jose Earthquakes face Cincinnati. Cincinnati is...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Who will win the AL Central? Rival execs handicap the three-team race

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there is plenty of MLB playoff intrigue to go around. Will the New York Mets hold on in the NL East? Will the New York Yankees continue their slide in the AL East? Who will have home-field advantage among a tight group of wild-card contenders? But those questions all involve teams that are all likely to reach the postseason no matter how the final month shakes out.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Seattle Sounders host Austin in Western Conference play

LINE: Seattle -120, Austin FC +286, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and Austin square off in Western Conference play. The Sounders are 9-10-3 in conference matchups. The Sounders are 5-1-0 when they score two goals. Austin is 9-7-5 in Western Conference games. The teams...
SEATTLE, WA

