New California law could increase fast-food minimum wage to $22 per hour
Those who work in the fast food industry in California received good news Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite opposition from restaurant owners who argued in June that it would make owning a fast-food business "much harder and more expensive."
Officers get new partners in effort to decriminalize mental illness
In 2020, the country was in the midst of reckoning between officers and those they serve. The deaths of people like Daniel Prude, who was amidst a mental health crisis, shined a light on police abuse and gaps in training. Police officers are expected to be ready, no matter the...
New York man charged in 1971 murder of Maryland sheriff's deputy
An arrest has been made in the death of a Maryland sheriff's deputy who was killed 51 years ago. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Police Department announced that they had arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith for the 1971 murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall. According...
New England flooding closes major interstate on Labor Day
On a busy travel day, motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 on Labor Day as heavy rain in New England caused the interstate to flood. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged people to stay home on Monday as more than 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday. Despite the pleas, officials said they performed numerous water rescues from vehicles.
Man who survived fall wants to meet hikers who rescued him
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A man who fell while hiking near a lake in Rocky Mountain National Park last week is recovering in the hospital from his injuries and hopes to meet the hikers who helped rescue him. "I should have died," George Delgado said. "I feel...
